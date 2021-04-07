 
Publication of a supplementary prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021   

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Joint Announcement

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together "the Companies")

Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £45 million (before issue costs) (the “Offers").

The Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 following the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 by each of Albion Development VCT, Albion Technology & General VCT and Kings Arms Yard VCT (the "2020 Accounts").

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2020 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/ ....

Copies of this Supplementary Prospectus together with the prospectus (containing details of the Offers) are available free of charge from the offices of the Companies' investment manager, Albion Capital, 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL and the Albion Capital website: www.albion.capital.

The Offers are now fully subscribed and are closed to further applications.

7 April 2021

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


