 
checkAd

Athleisure Market Size To Expand At 8.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Rising Adaption Of Fashionable & Stylish Athleisure Wearing in Offices & Work Places | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 11:10  |  41   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Athleisure Market size is projected to touch USD 517.5 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through the forecast period of 2019-2025.

What are Key Factors Driving the Athleisure Market?

Rise in adaption of fashionable and stylish athleisure wearing in offices and workplaces is projected to propel the demand of the market. Additionally, exclusive brand campaigns by manufacturers through celebrity endorsements and engagement in social media have changed the perception of millennials and young customers around the world. Premium athleisure dominated the market with over 65% in the total revenue in 2018. Key manufacturers like Lululemon Athletica, Inc.;PUMA SE;Under Armour, Inc.; Adidas AG; and Nike, Inc. are promoting their brands by celebrity endorsements and introducing new products to capture a large consumer base. For example, Elsa Hosk endorses the brand "Sporty & Rich" promoting retro sportswear from '80s and '90s and it designs cool activewear pieces that have a cult following among the celeb and fashion set.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Over the last few years, the companies have started adapting marketing strategies like launching new products, celebrity endorsements, focusing on e-commerce, and increasing number of exclusive brand stores to meet the demand of the consumers in emerging economies like India and China.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Athleisure Market" Report 2025.

The major players in the industry include Adidas AG; Under Armour, Inc.; Lululemon Athletica, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; AJIO Company; HUMAN PERFORMANCE ENGINEERING;Esprit Retail B.V. & Co. KG.; Under Armour Inc.; and PUMA SE. Innovation of products and expansion of product portfolio are expected to propel the demand in the market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Athleisure Market Worth?

The global athleisure market size was accounted for USD 300 billion in 2018 and is projected to touch USD 517.5 billion by the year 2025.

What is the Growth Rate of the Athleisure Market?

The global athleisure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athleisure Market Size To Expand At 8.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Rising Adaption Of Fashionable & Stylish Athleisure Wearing in Offices & Work Places | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global Athleisure Market size is projected to touch USD 517.5 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through the forecast …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Averna announces the arrival of new investors to fast-track its international growth
Ethypharm ready to bring to patients world-leading digital therapies for depression and addiction
The Royal Canadian Mint and Britain's Royal Mint Team Up to Celebrate The Queen's 95th Birthday
Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry