Eutelsat Supports The Rural Connectivity Group to Deliver State-of-the-art Telecommunications to New Zealand’s Chatham Islands

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and The Rural Connectivity Group (RCG), a joint venture between New Zealand's three mobile network operators, have signed a contract to bring an upgraded telecommunications network to New Zealand’s Chatham Islands.

Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, RCG will leverage the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to support the Rural Connectivity Group in delivering an upgraded telecommunications network bringing crucial connectivity to the islands, under the New Zealand government’s Rural Broadband Initiative Phase 2.

Eutelsat’s high-performance satellite EUTELSAT 172B, located at a premium orbital position covering the South Pacific Ocean, allows 100% coverage of this region. It will provide the backhaul telecommunications link from New Zealand to five cellular sites positioned around Chatham Island. Bringing 4G mobile coverage for the first time along the majority of the islands’ roads as well as across their marine territories, this initiative will also maximise broadband coverage to residents on the Chatham Islands, providing support to its key activities of tourism, fishing and farming.

Christophe Cazes, Eutelsat’s Regional Vice President for Asia, said: “With this agreement, RCG will leverage the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to enable 4G wireless broadband for households and businesses on the islands. It is a strong example of how satellites today are an essential technology in ensuring governments and other institutions can meet their digital divide objectives.”

John Proctor, CEO of the Rural Connectivity Group, concluded: “Satellite resources are very well-adapted to connecting islands that are, by their very definition, isolated from terrestrial networks. We are delighted to be able to rely on Eutelsat to bring this much needed connectivity upgrade to boost the economy in one of New Zealand’s prime heritage sites.”

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

