 
checkAd

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 11:00  |  50   |   |   

Basis for Preparation – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2020 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Royal Dutch Shell plc that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Following the UK’s exit from the EU and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, this Report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft).

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Royal Dutch Shell A!
Long
Basispreis 15,12€
Hebel 9,42
Ask 1,79
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 18,91€
Hebel 8,03
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements
These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery).
Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption
taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1]          
Government Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Countries:              
Europe              
Bulgaria 155,178 155,178
Italy 67,954,715 67,954,715
Norway 1,331,302,546 466,790,641 1,458,483 1,799,551,670
United Kingdom -106,582,465 7,474,783 -99,107,681
Asia              
Brunei Darussalam 34,964,254 34,964,254
China 6,087,616 985,661 7,073,278
India 297,362 895,096 3,831,968 5,024,426
Kazakhstan 424,125,000 81,973,208 506,098,208
Malaysia 1,839,465,462 56,121,040 362,561,665 15,000,000 2,273,148,167
Oman 1,058,167,544 1,000,000 400,000 1,059,567,544
Philippines 457,129,760 99,551,668 556,681,428
Qatar 546,327,260 491,523,750 1,037,851,010
Thailand 304,944 304,944
Oceania              
Australia 2,261,769 67,711,786 14,582,602 1,692,530 86,248,685
Africa              
Egypt 34,744,632 14,998,260 240,000 49,982,892
Nigeria 2,277,898,173 440,398,429 446,926,575 78,000,342 3,243,223,518
Tunisia 33,277,974 21,559,113 54,837,087
North America              
Canada –2,701,310 14,360,567 3,536,885 15,196,142
Mexico 35,564,591 35,564,591
United States 53,787,917 612,934,421 48,370,516 715,092,854
South America              
Argentina 21,846,119 459,455 22,305,574
Bolivia 1,574,770 1,574,770
Brazil 12,138,272 8,035,627 550,812,951 985,852,635 1,556,839,485
Trinidad and Tobago 62,884,045 13,904,002 2,284,658 9,501,505 88,574,210
Total 6,957,655,496 2,767,418,719 2,173,770,199 15,998,260 1,202,171,745 1,692,530 13,118,706,948

[1] This report is not corrected for rounding.

Bulgaria              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA 155,178 155,178
Total 155,178 155,178
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
KHAN KUBRAT 155,178 155,178
Total 155,178 155,178

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Italy              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
BASILICATA REGION (VDA) 37,806,512 37,806,512
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY 1,064,170 1,064,170
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY 608,097 608,097
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY 456,073 456,073
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY 4,218,674 4,218,674
TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO 23,497,140 23,497,140
MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY 152,024 152,024
MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY 152,024 152,024
Total 67,954,715 67,954,715
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET 67,954,715 67,954,715
Total 67,954,715 67,954,715

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Norway                
  Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                
OLJEDIREKTORATET   1,458,483 1,458,483
PETORO AS 785,580,079 [A] 785,580,079
SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP   465,771,439 465,771,439
SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA   1,019,202 1,019,202
EQUINOR ASA 545,722,467 [B] 545,722,467
Total 1,331,302,546   466,790,641 1,458,483 1,799,551,670
                 
  Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                
ORMEN LANGE 1,331,302,546 [C] 1,331,302,546
GAUPE   542,692 542,692
NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS   915,792 915,792
Entity level payment:                
A/S NORSKE SHELL   466,790,641 466,790,641
Total 1,331,302,546   466,790,641 1,458,483 1,799,551,670

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $785,580,079 for 27,839 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $545,722,467 for 19,339 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,331,302,546 for 47,178 KBOE valuated at market price.

United Kingdom              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY 7,175,363 7,175,363
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS –106,582,465 -106,582,465
THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND 299,420 299,420
Total -106,582,465 7,474,783 -99,107,681
 
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS -73,042,801 508,815 -72,533,986
ONEGAS WEST 1,964,754 1,964,754
UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS 624,774 624,774
UK OFFSHORE OPERATED -12,189,657 895,709 -11,293,949
UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED 263,839 263,839
WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED 126,954 126,954
Entity level payment:              
SHELL U.K. LIMITED -21,350,006 3,089,939 -18,260,067
Total -106,582,465 7,474,783 -99,107,681

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Brunei Darussalam              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY 34,964,254 34,964,254
Total 34,964,254 34,964,254
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payment:              
SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED 34,964,254 34,964,254
Total 34,964,254 34,964,254

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

China                  
    Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                  
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 6,087,616 [A]   6,087,616
SHAANXI PROVINCE OFFICE OF STATE   985,661 [B] 985,661
Total 6,087,616   985,661   7,073,278
                   
    Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                  
CHANGBEI 6,087,616 [C] 985,661 [D] 7,073,278
Total 6,087,616   985,661   7,073,278

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.

India              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS 751,456 751,456
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT 895,096 895,096
PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF
PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 		297,362 3,080,513 3,377,874
Total 297,362 895,096 3,831,968 5,024,426
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
PANNA MUKTA 297,362 3,831,968 4,129,330
Entity level payment:              
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED 895,096 895,096
Total 297,362 895,096 3,831,968 5,024,426

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Kazakhstan                
  Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                
WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE   81,973,208 81,973,208
STATE REVENUE AUTHORITY OF BURLINSK 424,125,000 [2] 424,125,000
Total 424,125,000   81,973,208 506,098,208
                 
  Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                
KARACHAGANAK 424,125,000 [2] 81,973,208 506,098,208
Total 424,125,000   81,973,208 506,098,208

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[2]    We are the joint operator of the onshore Karachaganak oil and condensate field (Shell interest 29.25%), where we have a license to the end of 2037. In December 2020, we successfully settled a long-running contractual dispute with the Republic about the profit share between the parties. Shell’s share of the settlement amount is $424 million.

Malaysia                  
              Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                  
KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI   56,121,040   56,121,040
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 986,665,405 [A] -28,666,823   15,000,000 972,998,582
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 852,800,057 [B]   852,800,057
MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT   391,228,489 [C] 391,228,489
Total 1,839,465,462   56,121,040 362,561,665   15,000,000 2,273,148,167
                   
              Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                  
SABAH DW NOV   299,947   299,947
SABAH GAS – NOT OPERATED   18,393,033 560,875   18,953,908
SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 813,180,450 [D] -10,842,175 221,799,012 [E] 1,024,137,286
SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,026,285,012 [F] 41,774,366 139,901,832 [G] 15,000,000 1,222,961,210
Entity level payment:                  
SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED   2,014,001   2,014,001
SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD   1,213,697   1,213,697
SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED   879,901   879,901
SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC   519,716   519,716
SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.   2,168,501   2,168,501
Total 1,839,465,462   56,121,040 362,561,665   15,000,000 2,273,148,167

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A]   Includes payment in kind of $363,377,839 for 29,999 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $623,287,566 for 12,864 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B]   Includes payment in kind of $385,143,488 for 31,749 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $467,656,569 for 9,876 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C]   Includes payment in kind of $128,869,361 for 10,633 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $262,359,128 for 5,463 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D]   Includes payment in kind of $73,524 for 17 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $813,106,926 for 16,423 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E]   Includes payment in kind of -$6,556 for -2 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $218,757,014 for 4,466 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F]   Includes payment in kind of $748,447,803 for 61,731 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $277,837,209 for 6,318 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G]   Includes payment in kind of $128,875,917 for 10,634 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $43,602,114 for 997 KBOE valuated at market price.

Oman              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
OMAN – MINISTRY OF FINANCE 1,058,167,544 1,000,000 400,000 1,059,567,544
Total 1,058,167,544 1,000,000 400,000 1,059,567,544
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
BLOCK 6 CONCESSION 1,058,167,544 1,058,167,544
Entity level payment:              
BLOCK 42 CONCESSION 150,000 150,000
BLOCK 55 CONCESSION 1,000,000 250,000 1,250,000
Total 1,058,167,544 1,000,000 400,000 1,059,567,544

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Philippines              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE 99,551,668 99,551,668
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 385,117,761 385,117,761
PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 72,011,999 72,011,999
Total 457,129,760 99,551,668 556,681,428
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 457,129,760 99,551,668 556,681,428
Total 457,129,760 99,551,668 556,681,428

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Qatar              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
QATAR PETROLEUM 546,327,260 491,523,750 1,037,851,010
Total  546,327,260  491,523,750  1,037,851,010
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
PEARL GTL 546,327,260 491,523,750 1,037,851,010
Total  546,327,260  491,523,750  1,037,851,010

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Thailand              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
REVENUE DEPARTMENT 304,944 304,944
Total  –  304,944  –  –  –  –  304,944
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payment:              
SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND PTE. LIMITED – THAILAND BRANCH 304,944 304,944
Total  –  304,944  –  –  –  –  304,944

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Australia              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE 2,261,769 2,261,769
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL 135,179 135,179
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY 66,600,438 66,600,438
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE 1,327,294 1,327,294
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL 11,142,788 1,692,530 12,835,318
OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE 1,111,347 1,111,347
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES 665,245 665,245
RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND 1,312,096 1,312,096
Total  –  2,261,769  67,711,786  –  14,582,602  1,692,530  86,248,685
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
NORTH WEST SHELF 66,600,438 66,600,438
QGC PROJECT 1,111,347 14,582,602 1,692,530 17,386,479
Entity level payment:              
SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD 2,261,769 2,261,769
Total  –  2,261,769  67,711,786  –  14,582,602  1,692,530  86,248,685

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Egypt              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 34,744,632 14,998,260 49,742,892
EGYPTIAN NATURAL GAS HOLDING COMPANY 240,000 240,000
Total  –  34,744,632  –  14,998,260  240,000  –  49,982,892
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
BADR EL-DIN (BED) 9,196,598 9,196,598
OBAIYED 16,694,476 16,694,476
EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION 11,473,264 240,000 11,713,264
NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) 8,844,109 8,844,109
Entity level payment:              
SHELL EGYPT N.V. 275,102 3,524,996 3,800,098
BG EGYPT SA – EGYPT BRANCH -265,653 -265,653
Total  –  34,744,632  –  14,998,260  240,000  –  49,982,892

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Nigeria                    
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement   Taxes   Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                    
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION -       73,419,624 73,419,624
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2,277,898,173 [A]     2,277,898,173
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES     446,926,575 [B] 4,580,718 451,507,293
FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE   440,398,429 [C]   440,398,429
Total 2,277,898,173   440,398,429   446,926,575    –  78,000,342  – 3,243,223,518
                     
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement   Taxes   Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                    
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 107,694,184 [D] 175,101,894 [E] 212,267,787 [F] 27,212,110 522,275,975
PSC 1993 (OML133)   107,020,325 [G]   107,020,325
WEST ASSET 929,096,440 [H]     929,096,440
CENTRAL EAST ASSET 1,241,107,549 [I]     1,241,107,549
Entity level payment:                    
THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED   158,276,210   234,658,788   50,788,232 443,723,229
Total 2,277,898,173   440,398,429   446,926,575    – 78,000,342  – 3,243,223,518

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A]   Includes payment in kind of $2,277,898,173 for 102,926 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B]   Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C]   Includes payment in kind of $282,122,219 for 5,615 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D]   Includes payment in kind of $107,694,184 for 2,361 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E]   Includes payment in kind of $175,101,894 for 3,522 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F]   Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G]   Includes payment in kind of $107,020,325 for 2,093 KBOE valuated at market price.
[H]   Includes payment in kind of $929,096,440 for 22,863 KBOE valuated at market price.
[I]     Includes payment in kind of $1,241,107,549 for 77,702 KBOE valuated at market price.

Tunisia                
            Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                
ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES 2,582,264 [A] 2,582,264
MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC 33,277,974 18,976,849   52,254,823
Total  –  33,277,974  21,559,113    –  –  –  54,837,087
                 
            Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties   Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION 15,869,421 6,555,163 [B] 22,424,584
MISKAR CONCESSION 17,408,553 15,003,950 [C] 32,412,503
Total  –  33,277,974  21,559,113    –  –  –  54,837,087

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A]   Includes payment in kind of $2,582,264 for 74 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B]   Includes payment in kind of $1,449,620 for 44 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C]   Includes payment in kind of $1,132,644 for 30 KBOE valuated at market price.

Canada              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA 23,051,086 23,051,086
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW 479,304 479,304
PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA -927,750 1,229,493 301,743
RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA -1,773,560 -14,941,024 -16,714,585
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT 691,242 691,242
MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) 6,250,506 551,897 6,802,403
ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR 584,950 584,950
Total  – -2,701,310  14,360,567  –  3,536,885  –  15,196,142
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS -927,750 -927,750
FOOTHILLS 12,240,084 12,240,084
GREATER DEEP BASIN 12,908,832 815,691 13,724,524
GROUNDBIRCH 6,250,506 1,243,139 7,493,645
INSITU 272,041 272,041
SABLE DEEPWATER -17,310,894 -17,310,894
Entity level payment:              
SHELL CANADA ENERGY 1,478,054 1,478,054
SHELL CANADA BROS INC -3,104,475 -3,104,475
SHELL CANADA LIMITED 1,330,914 1,330,914
Total  – -2,701,310  14,360,567  –  3,536,885  –  15,196,142

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Mexico              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA
LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO 		15,433,767 15,433,767
SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA 20,130,823 20,130,823
Total  –  –  –  –  35,564,591  –  35,564,591
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payment:              
SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V. 35,564,591 35,564,591
Total  –  –  –  –  35,564,591  –  35,564,591

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

United States              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
United States              
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE 531,873,362 42,585,662 574,459,023
Alaska              
DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS 243,408 243,408
Louisiana              
STATE OF LOUISIANA 417,878 417,878
Pennsylvania              
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 5,184,207 5,184,207
Texas              
STATE OF TEXAS 53,370,039 80,614,748 133,984,787
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM 357,239 357,239
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 446,311 446,311
Total  –  53,787,917  612,934,421  –  48,370,516  –  715,092,854
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
ALASKA EXPLORATION 243,408 243,408
APPALACHIA 5,184,207 5,184,207
GOM (CENTRAL) 467,576,809 184,320 467,761,129
GOM (WEST) 64,296,552 64,296,552
GOM EXPLORATION 42,401,342 42,401,342
PERMIAN 52,525,546 81,061,059 357,239 133,943,844
Entity level payment:              
SWEPI LP 1,448,286 1,448,286
SHELL OFFSHORE INC. -185,915 -185,915
Total  –  53,787,917  612,934,421  –  48,370,516  –  715,092,854

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Argentina              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. 146,055 146,055
PROVINCIA DE SALTA 2,636,402 2,636,402
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN 19,209,717 313,401 19,523,118
Total  –  –  21,846,119  –  459,455  –  22,305,574
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
ACAMBUCO 2,636,402 2,636,402
ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS 19,209,717 459,455 19,669,172
Total  –  –  21,846,119  –  459,455  –  22,305,574

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Bolivia              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA 1,574,770 1,574,770
Total  –  –  –  –  1,574,770  –  1,574,770
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
HUACARETA 1,574,770 1,574,770
Total  –  –  –  –  1,574,770  –  1,574,770

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Brazil                
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:                
MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA   550,812,951 985,113,310 1,535,926,262
PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA 12,138,272 [A] 12,138,272
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO SA   739,324 739,324
SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL
DO BRASIL 		  8,035,627 8,035,627
Total  12,138,272    8,035,627  550,812,951  – 985,852,635  – 1,556,839,485
                 
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement   Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:                
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS   739,324 739,324
BC-10   24,739,055 24,739,055
BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA   8,104,636 8,104,636
BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA   506,218,983 985,113,310 1,491,332,293
LIBRA PSC 12,138,272 [B]   11,750,278       23,888,549
Entity level payment:                
SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA   8,035,627 8,035,627
Total  12,138,272    8,035,627  550,812,951  – 985,852,635  – 1,556,839,485

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A]   Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B]   Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.

Trinidad and Tobago              
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments:              
BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE 13,790,525 13,790,525
PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY 62,884,045 113,477 2,284,658 9,501,505 74,783,685
Total 62,884,045  13,904,002  2,284,658  –  9,501,505  – 88,574,210
               
Project Reports (in USD)
  Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects:              
BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D 2,653,448 2,653,448
BLOCK 6B 55,874,429 1,684,458 57,558,887
CENTRAL BLOCK 13,904,002 2,284,658 713,613 16,902,273
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 7,009,616 1,796,955 8,806,572
Entity level payment:              
BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH 2,653,030 2,653,030
Total  62,884,045  13,904,002  2,284,658  –  9,501,505  –  88,574,210

[1]    For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report “Shell”, “Shell group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. “Subsidiaries “, “Shell subsidiaries”, and “Shell companies” as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations” respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”.
The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

 


Seite 1 von 2
Royal Dutch Shell (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020 Basis for Preparation – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020 This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:44 Uhr
Shell sieht Ölförderung wieder in der Gewinnzone - Belastung in Texas
10:34 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Shell B auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 2200 Pence
10:27 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt SHELL A auf 'Buy'
08:00 Uhr
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
06.04.21
Director/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
05.04.21
BP-Aktie: Jetzt besser als Royal Dutch Shell?
05.04.21
BP, Shell & Co.: Können die Ölpreise jetzt überhaupt noch steigen?
03.04.21
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: OPEC+ weitet Förderungen aus!
02.04.21
Royal Dutch Shell: Grüne Fußstapfen weiterhin sichtbar
01.04.21
Director Declaration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
6.915
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
13.03.21
67
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
01.03.21
3
Kraftwerk Moorburg wird voraussichtlich am 7. Juli stillgelegt
16.02.21
4
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL A auf 'Overweight'
16.02.21
3
Brent C.O.: Aufwärtsbewegung gewinnt an Dynamik