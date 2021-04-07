ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2020 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Royal Dutch Shell plc that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Following the UK’s exit from the EU and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, this Report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft).

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery).

Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption

taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1] Government Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Countries: Europe Bulgaria – – – – 155,178 – 155,178 Italy – – 67,954,715 – – – 67,954,715 Norway 1,331,302,546 466,790,641 – – 1,458,483 – 1,799,551,670 United Kingdom – -106,582,465 – – 7,474,783 – -99,107,681 Asia Brunei Darussalam – 34,964,254 – – – – 34,964,254 China 6,087,616 – 985,661 – – – 7,073,278 India 297,362 895,096 3,831,968 – – – 5,024,426 Kazakhstan 424,125,000 81,973,208 – – – – 506,098,208 Malaysia 1,839,465,462 56,121,040 362,561,665 – 15,000,000 – 2,273,148,167 Oman – 1,058,167,544 – 1,000,000 400,000 – 1,059,567,544 Philippines 457,129,760 99,551,668 – – – – 556,681,428 Qatar 546,327,260 491,523,750 – – – – 1,037,851,010 Thailand – 304,944 – – – – 304,944 Oceania Australia – 2,261,769 67,711,786 – 14,582,602 1,692,530 86,248,685 Africa Egypt – 34,744,632 – 14,998,260 240,000 – 49,982,892 Nigeria 2,277,898,173 440,398,429 446,926,575 – 78,000,342 – 3,243,223,518 Tunisia – 33,277,974 21,559,113 – – – 54,837,087 North America Canada – –2,701,310 14,360,567 – 3,536,885 – 15,196,142 Mexico – – – – 35,564,591 – 35,564,591 United States – 53,787,917 612,934,421 – 48,370,516 – 715,092,854 South America Argentina – – 21,846,119 – 459,455 – 22,305,574 Bolivia – – – – 1,574,770 – 1,574,770 Brazil 12,138,272 8,035,627 550,812,951 – 985,852,635 – 1,556,839,485 Trinidad and Tobago 62,884,045 13,904,002 2,284,658 – 9,501,505 – 88,574,210 Total 6,957,655,496 2,767,418,719 2,173,770,199 15,998,260 1,202,171,745 1,692,530 13,118,706,948

[1] This report is not corrected for rounding.

Bulgaria Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA – – – – 155,178 – 155,178 Total – – – – 155,178 – 155,178 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: KHAN KUBRAT – – – – 155,178 – 155,178 Total – – – – 155,178 – 155,178

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Italy Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BASILICATA REGION (VDA) – – 37,806,512 – – – 37,806,512 CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY – – 1,064,170 – – – 1,064,170 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY – – 608,097 – – – 608,097 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY – – 456,073 – – – 456,073 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY – – 4,218,674 – – – 4,218,674 TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO – – 23,497,140 – – – 23,497,140 MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY – – 152,024 – – – 152,024 MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY – – 152,024 – – – 152,024 Total – – 67,954,715 – – – 67,954,715 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET – – 67,954,715 – – – 67,954,715 Total – – 67,954,715 – – – 67,954,715

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Norway Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OLJEDIREKTORATET – – – – 1,458,483 – 1,458,483 PETORO AS 785,580,079 [A] – – – – – 785,580,079 SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP – 465,771,439 – – – – 465,771,439 SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA – 1,019,202 – – – – 1,019,202 EQUINOR ASA 545,722,467 [B] – – – – – 545,722,467 Total 1,331,302,546 466,790,641 – – 1,458,483 – 1,799,551,670 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ORMEN LANGE 1,331,302,546 [C] – – – – – 1,331,302,546 GAUPE – – – – 542,692 – 542,692 NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS – – – – 915,792 – 915,792 Entity level payment: A/S NORSKE SHELL – 466,790,641 – – – – 466,790,641 Total 1,331,302,546 466,790,641 – – 1,458,483 – 1,799,551,670

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[A] Includes payment in kind of $785,580,079 for 27,839 KBOE valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $545,722,467 for 19,339 KBOE valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,331,302,546 for 47,178 KBOE valuated at market price.

United Kingdom Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY – – – – 7,175,363 – 7,175,363 HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS – –106,582,465 – – – – -106,582,465 THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND – – – – 299,420 – 299,420 Total – -106,582,465 – – 7,474,783 – -99,107,681 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS – -73,042,801 – – 508,815 – -72,533,986 ONEGAS WEST – – – – 1,964,754 – 1,964,754 UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS – – – – 624,774 – 624,774 UK OFFSHORE OPERATED – -12,189,657 – – 895,709 – -11,293,949 UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED – – – – 263,839 – 263,839 WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED – – – – 126,954 – 126,954 Entity level payment: SHELL U.K. LIMITED – -21,350,006 – – 3,089,939 – -18,260,067 Total – -106,582,465 – – 7,474,783 – -99,107,681

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Brunei Darussalam Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY – 34,964,254 – – – – 34,964,254 Total – 34,964,254 – – – – 34,964,254 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED – 34,964,254 – – – – 34,964,254 Total – 34,964,254 – – – – 34,964,254

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

China Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 6,087,616 [A] – – – – – 6,087,616 SHAANXI PROVINCE OFFICE OF STATE – – 985,661 [B] – – – 985,661 Total 6,087,616 – 985,661 – – – 7,073,278 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: CHANGBEI 6,087,616 [C] – 985,661 [D] – – – 7,073,278 Total 6,087,616 – 985,661 – – – 7,073,278

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.

India Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS – – 751,456 – – – 751,456 INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT – 895,096 – – – – 895,096 PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF

PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 297,362 – 3,080,513 – – – 3,377,874 Total 297,362 895,096 3,831,968 – – – 5,024,426 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PANNA MUKTA 297,362 – 3,831,968 – – – 4,129,330 Entity level payment: BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED – 895,096 – – – – 895,096 Total 297,362 895,096 3,831,968 – – – 5,024,426

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Kazakhstan Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE – 81,973,208 – – – – 81,973,208 STATE REVENUE AUTHORITY OF BURLINSK 424,125,000 [2] – – – – – 424,125,000 Total 424,125,000 81,973,208 – – – – 506,098,208 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: KARACHAGANAK 424,125,000 [2] 81,973,208 – – – – 506,098,208 Total 424,125,000 81,973,208 – – – – 506,098,208

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[2] We are the joint operator of the onshore Karachaganak oil and condensate field (Shell interest 29.25%), where we have a license to the end of 2037. In December 2020, we successfully settled a long-running contractual dispute with the Republic about the profit share between the parties. Shell’s share of the settlement amount is $424 million.

Malaysia Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI – 56,121,040 – – – – 56,121,040 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 986,665,405 [A] – -28,666,823 – 15,000,000 – 972,998,582 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 852,800,057 [B] – – – – – 852,800,057 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT – – 391,228,489 [C] – – – 391,228,489 Total 1,839,465,462 56,121,040 362,561,665 – 15,000,000 – 2,273,148,167 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: SABAH DW NOV – – 299,947 – – – 299,947 SABAH GAS – NOT OPERATED – 18,393,033 560,875 – – – 18,953,908 SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 813,180,450 [D] -10,842,175 221,799,012 [E] – – – 1,024,137,286 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,026,285,012 [F] 41,774,366 139,901,832 [G] – 15,000,000 – 1,222,961,210 Entity level payment: SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED – 2,014,001 – – – – 2,014,001 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD – 1,213,697 – – – – 1,213,697 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED – 879,901 – – – – 879,901 SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC – 519,716 – – – – 519,716 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. – 2,168,501 – – – – 2,168,501 Total 1,839,465,462 56,121,040 362,561,665 – 15,000,000 – 2,273,148,167

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[A] Includes payment in kind of $363,377,839 for 29,999 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $623,287,566 for 12,864 KBOE valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $385,143,488 for 31,749 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $467,656,569 for 9,876 KBOE valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $128,869,361 for 10,633 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $262,359,128 for 5,463 KBOE valuated at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $73,524 for 17 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $813,106,926 for 16,423 KBOE valuated at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of -$6,556 for -2 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $218,757,014 for 4,466 KBOE valuated at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $748,447,803 for 61,731 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $277,837,209 for 6,318 KBOE valuated at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $128,875,917 for 10,634 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $43,602,114 for 997 KBOE valuated at market price.

Oman Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OMAN – MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 1,058,167,544 – 1,000,000 400,000 – 1,059,567,544 Total – 1,058,167,544 – 1,000,000 400,000 – 1,059,567,544 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BLOCK 6 CONCESSION – 1,058,167,544 – – – – 1,058,167,544 Entity level payment: BLOCK 42 CONCESSION – – – – 150,000 – 150,000 BLOCK 55 CONCESSION – – – 1,000,000 250,000 – 1,250,000 Total – 1,058,167,544 – 1,000,000 400,000 – 1,059,567,544

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Philippines Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE – 99,551,668 – – – – 99,551,668 DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 385,117,761 – – – – – 385,117,761 PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 72,011,999 – – – – – 72,011,999 Total 457,129,760 99,551,668 – – – – 556,681,428 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 457,129,760 99,551,668 – – – – 556,681,428 Total 457,129,760 99,551,668 – – – – 556,681,428

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Qatar Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: QATAR PETROLEUM 546,327,260 491,523,750 – – – – 1,037,851,010 Total 546,327,260 491,523,750 – – – – 1,037,851,010 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PEARL GTL 546,327,260 491,523,750 – – – – 1,037,851,010 Total 546,327,260 491,523,750 – – – – 1,037,851,010

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Thailand Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: REVENUE DEPARTMENT – 304,944 – – – – 304,944 Total – 304,944 – – – – 304,944 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND PTE. LIMITED – THAILAND BRANCH – 304,944 – – – – 304,944 Total – 304,944 – – – – 304,944

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Australia Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE – 2,261,769 – – – – 2,261,769 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL – – – – 135,179 – 135,179 DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY – – 66,600,438 – – – 66,600,438 DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE – – – – 1,327,294 – 1,327,294 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL – – – – 11,142,788 1,692,530 12,835,318 OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE – – 1,111,347 – – – 1,111,347 DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES – – – – 665,245 – 665,245 RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND – – – – 1,312,096 – 1,312,096 Total – 2,261,769 67,711,786 – 14,582,602 1,692,530 86,248,685 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: NORTH WEST SHELF – – 66,600,438 – – – 66,600,438 QGC PROJECT – – 1,111,347 – 14,582,602 1,692,530 17,386,479 Entity level payment: SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD – 2,261,769 – – – – 2,261,769 Total – 2,261,769 67,711,786 – 14,582,602 1,692,530 86,248,685

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Egypt Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION – 34,744,632 – 14,998,260 – – 49,742,892 EGYPTIAN NATURAL GAS HOLDING COMPANY – – – – 240,000 – 240,000 Total – 34,744,632 – 14,998,260 240,000 – 49,982,892 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BADR EL-DIN (BED) – 9,196,598 – – – – 9,196,598 OBAIYED – 16,694,476 – – – – 16,694,476 EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION – – – 11,473,264 240,000 – 11,713,264 NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) – 8,844,109 – – – – 8,844,109 Entity level payment: SHELL EGYPT N.V. – 275,102 – 3,524,996 – – 3,800,098 BG EGYPT SA – EGYPT BRANCH – -265,653 – – – – -265,653 Total – 34,744,632 – 14,998,260 240,000 – 49,982,892

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Nigeria Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION - – – – 73,419,624 – 73,419,624 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2,277,898,173 [A] – – – – – 2,277,898,173 DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES – – 446,926,575 [B] – 4,580,718 – 451,507,293 FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE – 440,398,429 [C] – – – – 440,398,429 Total 2,277,898,173 440,398,429 446,926,575 – 78,000,342 – 3,243,223,518 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 107,694,184 [D] 175,101,894 [E] 212,267,787 [F] – 27,212,110 – 522,275,975 PSC 1993 (OML133) – 107,020,325 [G] – – – – 107,020,325 WEST ASSET 929,096,440 [H] – – – – – 929,096,440 CENTRAL EAST ASSET 1,241,107,549 [I] – – – – – 1,241,107,549 Entity level payment: THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED – 158,276,210 234,658,788 – 50,788,232 – 443,723,229 Total 2,277,898,173 440,398,429 446,926,575 – 78,000,342 – 3,243,223,518

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,277,898,173 for 102,926 KBOE valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $282,122,219 for 5,615 KBOE valuated at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $107,694,184 for 2,361 KBOE valuated at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $175,101,894 for 3,522 KBOE valuated at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $107,020,325 for 2,093 KBOE valuated at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $929,096,440 for 22,863 KBOE valuated at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,241,107,549 for 77,702 KBOE valuated at market price.

Tunisia Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES – – 2,582,264 [A] – – – 2,582,264 MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC – 33,277,974 18,976,849 – – – 52,254,823 Total – 33,277,974 21,559,113 – – – 54,837,087 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: HASDRUBAL CONCESSION – 15,869,421 6,555,163 [B] – – – 22,424,584 MISKAR CONCESSION – 17,408,553 15,003,950 [C] – – – 32,412,503 Total – 33,277,974 21,559,113 – – – 54,837,087

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,582,264 for 74 KBOE valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,449,620 for 44 KBOE valuated at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,132,644 for 30 KBOE valuated at market price.

Canada Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA – – 23,051,086 – – – 23,051,086 MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW – – – – 479,304 – 479,304 PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA – -927,750 – – 1,229,493 – 301,743 RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA – -1,773,560 -14,941,024 – – – -16,714,585 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT – – – – 691,242 – 691,242 MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) – – 6,250,506 – 551,897 – 6,802,403 ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR – – – – 584,950 – 584,950 Total – -2,701,310 14,360,567 – 3,536,885 – 15,196,142 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ATHABASCA OIL SANDS – -927,750 – – – – -927,750 FOOTHILLS – – 12,240,084 – – – 12,240,084 GREATER DEEP BASIN – – 12,908,832 – 815,691 – 13,724,524 GROUNDBIRCH – – 6,250,506 – 1,243,139 – 7,493,645 INSITU – – 272,041 – – – 272,041 SABLE DEEPWATER – – -17,310,894 – – – -17,310,894 Entity level payment: SHELL CANADA ENERGY – – – – 1,478,054 – 1,478,054 SHELL CANADA BROS INC – -3,104,475 – – – – -3,104,475 SHELL CANADA LIMITED – 1,330,914 – – – – 1,330,914 Total – -2,701,310 14,360,567 – 3,536,885 – 15,196,142

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Mexico Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA

LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO – – – – 15,433,767 – 15,433,767 SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA – – – – 20,130,823 – 20,130,823 Total – – – – 35,564,591 – 35,564,591 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V. – – – – 35,564,591 – 35,564,591 Total – – – – 35,564,591 – 35,564,591

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

United States Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: United States OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE – – 531,873,362 – 42,585,662 – 574,459,023 Alaska DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 Louisiana STATE OF LOUISIANA – 417,878 – – – – 417,878 Pennsylvania COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA – – – – 5,184,207 – 5,184,207 Texas STATE OF TEXAS – 53,370,039 80,614,748 – – – 133,984,787 THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM – – – – 357,239 – 357,239 TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM – – 446,311 – – – 446,311 Total – 53,787,917 612,934,421 – 48,370,516 – 715,092,854 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ALASKA EXPLORATION – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 APPALACHIA – – – – 5,184,207 – 5,184,207 GOM (CENTRAL) – – 467,576,809 – 184,320 – 467,761,129 GOM (WEST) – – 64,296,552 – – – 64,296,552 GOM EXPLORATION – – – – 42,401,342 – 42,401,342 PERMIAN – 52,525,546 81,061,059 – 357,239 – 133,943,844 Entity level payment: SWEPI LP – 1,448,286 – – – – 1,448,286 SHELL OFFSHORE INC. – -185,915 – – – – -185,915 Total – 53,787,917 612,934,421 – 48,370,516 – 715,092,854

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Argentina Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. – – – – 146,055 – 146,055 PROVINCIA DE SALTA – – 2,636,402 – – – 2,636,402 PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN – – 19,209,717 – 313,401 – 19,523,118 Total – – 21,846,119 – 459,455 – 22,305,574 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ACAMBUCO – – 2,636,402 – – – 2,636,402 ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS – – 19,209,717 – 459,455 – 19,669,172 Total – – 21,846,119 – 459,455 – 22,305,574

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Bolivia Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA – – – – 1,574,770 – 1,574,770 Total – – – – 1,574,770 – 1,574,770 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: HUACARETA – – – – 1,574,770 – 1,574,770 Total – – – – 1,574,770 – 1,574,770

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Brazil Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA – – 550,812,951 – 985,113,310 – 1,535,926,262 PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA 12,138,272 [A] – – – – – 12,138,272 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO SA – – – – 739,324 – 739,324 SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL

DO BRASIL – 8,035,627 – – – – 8,035,627 Total 12,138,272 8,035,627 550,812,951 – 985,852,635 – 1,556,839,485 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS – – – – 739,324 – 739,324 BC-10 – – 24,739,055 – – – 24,739,055 BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA – – 8,104,636 – – – 8,104,636 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA – – 506,218,983 – 985,113,310 – 1,491,332,293 LIBRA PSC 12,138,272 [B] 11,750,278 23,888,549 Entity level payment: SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA – 8,035,627 – – – – 8,035,627 Total 12,138,272 8,035,627 550,812,951 – 985,852,635 – 1,556,839,485

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

[A] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.

Trinidad and Tobago Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE – 13,790,525 – – – – 13,790,525 PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY 62,884,045 113,477 2,284,658 – 9,501,505 – 74,783,685 Total 62,884,045 13,904,002 2,284,658 – 9,501,505 – 88,574,210 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D – – – – 2,653,448 – 2,653,448 BLOCK 6B 55,874,429 – – – 1,684,458 – 57,558,887 CENTRAL BLOCK – 13,904,002 2,284,658 – 713,613 – 16,902,273 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 7,009,616 – – – 1,796,955 – 8,806,572 Entity level payment: BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH – – – – 2,653,030 – 2,653,030 Total 62,884,045 13,904,002 2,284,658 – 9,501,505 – 88,574,210

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report “Shell”, “Shell group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. “Subsidiaries “, “Shell subsidiaries”, and “Shell companies” as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations” respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”.

The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.