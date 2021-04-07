 
checkAd

Air Separation Plant Market worth $5.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 11:30  |  62   |   |   

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Air Separation Plant Market By Process (Cryogenic, Non-cryogenic), Gas (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Others), End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Healthcare, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for Air Separation Plants was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2026. The global market for air separation plants is driven by strong growth in demand, especially from the iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and other end use industries.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210435735

Browse in-depth TOC on "Air Separation Plant Market"

121 – Tables        
51 – Figures
273 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-separation-plant-market-210435735.html

On the basis of process, the cryogenic process segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Cryogenic technology was commercialized in 1902 and has since been used extensively by companies across multiple industries that require gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and others. Being the oldest air separation technology available, it has evolved considerably over the years, resulting in improved efficiency and high purity of yield gases. The growing demand for fabricated metals and alloys across the globe, the increasing dependency on pure gases for enhancing metal properties, and rapid industrialization are expected to drive the air separation plant market during the next five years.

Among gas types, the Nitrogen segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

The inert properties of nitrogen make it a good blanketing gas in many applications. Nitrogen blanketing is used to protect flammable or explosive solids and liquids from contact with air. Certain chemicals, surfaces of solids, and stored food products have properties that must be protected from degradation by the effects of atmospheric oxygen and moisture.  This is achieved by keeping these items in a nitrogen-enriched atmosphere.

Seite 1 von 3
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Separation Plant Market worth $5.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Air Separation Plant Market By Process (Cryogenic, Non-cryogenic), Gas (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Others), End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2021 Trading Volume
Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a CAGR of 23.96% During the Study ...
Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale Now
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:50 Uhr
Spritpreise steigen wieder deutlich an
06.04.21
Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners und Ironclad Energy Partners melden Verkauf von regionalen Energieanlagen in Rochester an SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust zum Unternehmenswert von 260 Mio. US-Dollar
06.04.21
Fortress Technologies Launches ESG conscious Bitcoin Mining Venture with Great American Mining
06.04.21
Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen – Immobilienkonzerne rüsten sich für die Zukunft
06.04.21
Bloom Energy News: Mehr als 40 MW stationäre Brennstoffzellenanlagen für Nordosten der USA – dezentrale Stromversorgung
06.04.21
H2REIHE-KW 13: H2-Story lebt. Erholungstendenzen gestützt durch News von Nel, Ballard, Plug Power, SFC, Wacker Chemie, Enapter, Bloom Energy…
05.04.21
Clikia Corp. Investment, Aether Diamonds, with Over $2M in Preorders for Revolutionary Captured Carbon Lab-Grown Diamonds
05.04.21
H2REIHE-KW 13: H2-wieder da?Aufwärtsbewegung wurde gestützt durch News von Nel, Ballard, Plug Power, SFC, Wacker Chemie, Enapter, Bloom Energy…
01.04.21
Ballard Power Fortschritt im März an allen Fronten: Fährverkehr, MAHLE-Kooperation, 75 Mio KM-Rekord, Neuseeland Busproduktion, Kapitalerhöhung
31.03.21
Loomis Sayles gibt drei neue auf Umweltschutz, Soziales und Governance (ESG) ausgerichtete Positionen bekannt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
695
CO2 über 400ppm - Erde irreversibel geschädigt