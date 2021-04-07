Sdiptech's divestment of the Swedish elevator business completed

On 19 February 2021, Sdiptech AB (publ) announced that the company had entered into an agreement with TK Elevator Sweden AB (formerly thyssenkrupp Elevator) to divest the Swedish elevator business. The divestment has now been completed after approval from the Swedish Competition Authority. The purchase price amounts, in accordance with what has previously been communicated, to SEK 233 million on a cash and debt-free basis, of which Sdiptech's shares in the companies are valued at SEK 154 million.

Sdiptech's Swedish elevator business have been part of Sdiptech's business area Property Technical Services and in the financial year 2020, the sales amounted to approximately SEK 300 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to approximately SEK 15 million. The divestment is in line with Sdiptech’s set direction to concentrate growth efforts to the Water & Energy and Special Infrastructure Solutions business areas.

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication April 7, at 11:30 CET.

