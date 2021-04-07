 
checkAd

Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Reports 575 New Artist Signups for March 2021, Surpassing February Signups by 81 Percent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 11:30  |  74   |   |   

Performance Metrics continue to rise, with a 100% increase in live events and performances

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce continued growth for the Company’s Fan Pass live streaming artist platform, showing rising activity and growth in artist sign ups, monthly platform impressions, fan/user sessions and increases in social media followers, likes and reach for the month of March 2021.

As March 2021 came to a close, Fan Pass recorded spectacular growth in artist signup numbers, recording an 81% increase over the prior month with 575 new artists sign ups versus February’s total of 317.

Live events and performances doubled from the prior month, which also saw triple digit percentage growth. Other parameters across the board saw continuing growth as well with Fan Pass impressions up by 19% and Live Channels soaring 69%, while Facebook reach jumped 120% and Facebook engagement rose by 19 percent. All three Instagram parameters of followers, reach, and interactions also showed double digit percentage increases.

“This is a very exciting time for Friendable, and our Fan Pass platform specifically,” said CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “To provide a virtual event venue that supports artists and at the same time allows them to showcase their talent, is rewarding in and of itself but to have such a heartfelt response to Fan Pass, from our artists and to see the positive reaction from their fans is a big plus and very gratifying.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we communicate at all levels. Especially the virtual stage which has demonstrated how effective and far reaching it can be. Fan Pass believes this format is here to stay and will grow into the foreseeable future as it provides a way for artists at all stages and even local talent to reach audiences far beyond what they could in the past. Fan Pass is well positioned to assist in the growth of each artist and in many cases, lead the way to their discovery by millions of fans around the world,” added Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Reports 575 New Artist Signups for March 2021, Surpassing February Signups by 81 Percent Performance Metrics continue to rise, with a 100% increase in live events and performances CAMPBELL, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce continued growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration