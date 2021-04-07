Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Reports 575 New Artist Signups for March 2021, Surpassing February Signups by 81 Percent

As March 2021 came to a close, Fan Pass recorded spectacular growth in artist signup numbers, recording an 81% increase over the prior month with 575 new artists sign ups versus February’s total of 317.

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce continued growth for the Company’s Fan Pass live streaming artist platform, showing rising activity and growth in artist sign ups, monthly platform impressions, fan/user sessions and increases in social media followers, likes and reach for the month of March 2021.

Live events and performances doubled from the prior month, which also saw triple digit percentage growth. Other parameters across the board saw continuing growth as well with Fan Pass impressions up by 19% and Live Channels soaring 69%, while Facebook reach jumped 120% and Facebook engagement rose by 19 percent. All three Instagram parameters of followers, reach, and interactions also showed double digit percentage increases.

“This is a very exciting time for Friendable, and our Fan Pass platform specifically,” said CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “To provide a virtual event venue that supports artists and at the same time allows them to showcase their talent, is rewarding in and of itself but to have such a heartfelt response to Fan Pass, from our artists and to see the positive reaction from their fans is a big plus and very gratifying.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we communicate at all levels. Especially the virtual stage which has demonstrated how effective and far reaching it can be. Fan Pass believes this format is here to stay and will grow into the foreseeable future as it provides a way for artists at all stages and even local talent to reach audiences far beyond what they could in the past. Fan Pass is well positioned to assist in the growth of each artist and in many cases, lead the way to their discovery by millions of fans around the world,” added Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.