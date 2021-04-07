 
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange Release 7 April 2021 at 12:40 EET


Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today, on 7 April 2021. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2020, reviewed the Remuneration Report 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting elected Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Juhani Järvi continues as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Päivi Nerg continues as Vice Chair of the Board. The other Board members are Hannu Linna, Sanna Syri and Esko Torsti. A more detailed presentation of the Board members is available on the company’s website.

The Annual General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of max. EUR 53,500.00 for each Series A share and max. EUR 19,600.00 for each Series B share, totalling max. EUR 135,614,200.00. The first dividend instalment of EUR 35,500.00 for each Series A share and EUR 13,000.00 for each Series B share, totalling EUR 89,980,000.00, shall be paid on 12 April 2021. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the company’s Board of Directors to decide on the payment of a possible second dividend instalment after the half-year report has been confirmed, when the Board of Directors has assessed the company’s solvency, financial position and financial development. The second instalment shall be a maximum of EUR 18,000.00 for each Series A share and a maximum of EUR 6,600.00 for each Series B share, totalling max. EUR 45,634,200.00. The authorisation remains valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which appointed Heikki Lassila, APA, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company.

Further information:

Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5140 or +358 40 593 8428

Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213 or +358 40 592 4419


