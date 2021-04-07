 
SunHydrogen Names Woosuk Kim as Chief Operating Officer and Board Director

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 7, 2021 - SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the appointment of Woosuk Kim, a seasoned senior operations executive with an established track record of scaling companies globally, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Board Director, effective immediately.

Known for his leadership and strategic approach to operations management, Mr. Kim has executed over $4 billion in mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.  In his role at SunHydrogen, Mr. Kim will drive the SunHydrogen technology to commercialization, overseeing the scientific team and strategic manufacturing partners. In addition, Mr. Kim will also lead investment analysis and valuation, as the company seeks to invest in complimentary hydrogen technologies.

“Having witnessed the evolution of the energy sector on a global stage and being at the forefront of clean energy partnerships and transactions, I am confident that we are only at the beginning of the clean energy technology revolution,” said Mr. Kim. “I believe that my experience-particularly with respect to leading companies to scale effectively with smart, data-driven solutions – will prove pivotal to SunHydrogen as the company’s global relationships and brand footprint continue to expand.”

A progressive and dedicated leader, Mr. Kim builds effective organizations by ceaselessly training and working closely with employees and strategic partners to achieve corporate objectives. He possesses global business management and financial market expertise spanning the US and Wall Street, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In his most recent role at SK Innovation, a Seoul-based public company with a market cap exceeding $20 billion, Mr. Kim established a M&A division and executed firm-wide strategies for acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures across seven operating subsidiaries.

“Driven by our recent technological advancements and partnerships, as well as more favorable capital markets and anticipated improvements to the regulatory environment for clean energy technology companies, SunHydrogen is proud to add experienced, dynamic leadership with the addition of Woosuk Kim,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc. “His experience conducting global business operations and overseeing complex financial structures will be critical to our growth, especially as we pursue new partnerships and eventually customer agreements in various parts of the world. We look forward to his collaboration and guidance as we seek to take advantage of the momentum achieved over the past several months.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.
 SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to generate renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels. the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact:
 SunHydrogen@fischtankpr.com




