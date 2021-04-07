Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine

Bilthoven, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - - Intranasal administration of

OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2



- Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over injectables



- OMV technology is a powerful vaccine platform for future pandemics





Intravacc (https://www.intravacc.nl/) , a global leader in translationalresearch and development of viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced thatit has obtained positive preclinical results for its SARS-CoV-2 Outer MembraneVesicle (OMV) based recombinant Spike protein (rSp) candidate nose sprayvaccine.For the preclinical study four groups of mice and four groups of hamstersreceived two intranasal immunizations on day one and day 21. One group of miceand hamsters received a vaccine based on OMV's mixed with rSp (CovOMV) and theother a vaccine based on OMV's coupled to rSp based on Intravacc's proprietaryOMV click technology (CovOMVclick). Control animals received respectively onlyOMV's or only rSp. On day 35 the mice blood samples were tested for virusneutralizing antibodies. The hamsters were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 on day 42after blood collection. Over a period of seven days after challenges, theirbodyweight loss was measured and on day seven the animals were pathologicallyexamined for lung lesions.In the mice that received the CovOMV- and CovOMVclick vaccines, respectively 30%and 90% virus neutralizing antibodies were detected. In all the hamsters bothcandidate vaccines induced neutralizing antibodies, but the level of antibodiesin hamsters that received CovOMVclick was slightly higher compared to the othergroup. In the group receiving rSp only, one animal showed a low virusneutralizing antibody titer. Intranasal vaccination with both OMV-rSp vaccinecandidates resulted in complete protection after challenge, as no lung lesionswere detected by histopathology, seven days after the hamsters were challenged.Furthermore, all hamsters that received the CovOMV- and CovOMVclick vaccinesshowed reduced systemic weight loss after challenge, whereas unvaccinatedanimals or animals vaccinated with OMV's or rSp lost more than 10% of theirbodyweight.Dr. Dinja Oosterhoff, Director Program Management at Intravacc, says:"Our focus is to develop an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine that can induce both asystemic and a mucosal immune response. Mucosal immunity is the first line ofdefense for respiratory infections and plays an important role in the preventionof transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The preclinical data provides evidence supportingthe efficacy potential of our OMV platform for intranasal applications."Mid 2020, Intravacc announced the start of it's SARS-CoV-2 intranasal vaccine