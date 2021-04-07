Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine
Bilthoven, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - - Intranasal administration of
OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2
- Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over injectables
- OMV technology is a powerful vaccine platform for future pandemics
Intravacc (https://www.intravacc.nl/) , a global leader in translational
research and development of viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced that
it has obtained positive preclinical results for its SARS-CoV-2 Outer Membrane
Vesicle (OMV) based recombinant Spike protein (rSp) candidate nose spray
vaccine.
For the preclinical study four groups of mice and four groups of hamsters
received two intranasal immunizations on day one and day 21. One group of mice
and hamsters received a vaccine based on OMV's mixed with rSp (CovOMV) and the
other a vaccine based on OMV's coupled to rSp based on Intravacc's proprietary
OMV click technology (CovOMVclick). Control animals received respectively only
OMV's or only rSp. On day 35 the mice blood samples were tested for virus
neutralizing antibodies. The hamsters were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 on day 42
after blood collection. Over a period of seven days after challenges, their
bodyweight loss was measured and on day seven the animals were pathologically
examined for lung lesions.
In the mice that received the CovOMV- and CovOMVclick vaccines, respectively 30%
and 90% virus neutralizing antibodies were detected. In all the hamsters both
candidate vaccines induced neutralizing antibodies, but the level of antibodies
in hamsters that received CovOMVclick was slightly higher compared to the other
group. In the group receiving rSp only, one animal showed a low virus
neutralizing antibody titer. Intranasal vaccination with both OMV-rSp vaccine
candidates resulted in complete protection after challenge, as no lung lesions
were detected by histopathology, seven days after the hamsters were challenged.
Furthermore, all hamsters that received the CovOMV- and CovOMVclick vaccines
showed reduced systemic weight loss after challenge, whereas unvaccinated
animals or animals vaccinated with OMV's or rSp lost more than 10% of their
bodyweight.
Dr. Dinja Oosterhoff, Director Program Management at Intravacc, says:
"Our focus is to develop an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine that can induce both a
systemic and a mucosal immune response. Mucosal immunity is the first line of
defense for respiratory infections and plays an important role in the prevention
of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The preclinical data provides evidence supporting
the efficacy potential of our OMV platform for intranasal applications."
Mid 2020, Intravacc announced the start of it's SARS-CoV-2 intranasal vaccine
