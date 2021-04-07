 
checkAd

Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.04.2021, 12:15  |  45   |   |   

Bilthoven, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - - Intranasal administration of
OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2

- Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over injectables

- OMV technology is a powerful vaccine platform for future pandemics

Intravacc (https://www.intravacc.nl/) , a global leader in translational
research and development of viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced that
it has obtained positive preclinical results for its SARS-CoV-2 Outer Membrane
Vesicle (OMV) based recombinant Spike protein (rSp) candidate nose spray
vaccine.

For the preclinical study four groups of mice and four groups of hamsters
received two intranasal immunizations on day one and day 21. One group of mice
and hamsters received a vaccine based on OMV's mixed with rSp (CovOMV) and the
other a vaccine based on OMV's coupled to rSp based on Intravacc's proprietary
OMV click technology (CovOMVclick). Control animals received respectively only
OMV's or only rSp. On day 35 the mice blood samples were tested for virus
neutralizing antibodies. The hamsters were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 on day 42
after blood collection. Over a period of seven days after challenges, their
bodyweight loss was measured and on day seven the animals were pathologically
examined for lung lesions.

In the mice that received the CovOMV- and CovOMVclick vaccines, respectively 30%
and 90% virus neutralizing antibodies were detected. In all the hamsters both
candidate vaccines induced neutralizing antibodies, but the level of antibodies
in hamsters that received CovOMVclick was slightly higher compared to the other
group. In the group receiving rSp only, one animal showed a low virus
neutralizing antibody titer. Intranasal vaccination with both OMV-rSp vaccine
candidates resulted in complete protection after challenge, as no lung lesions
were detected by histopathology, seven days after the hamsters were challenged.
Furthermore, all hamsters that received the CovOMV- and CovOMVclick vaccines
showed reduced systemic weight loss after challenge, whereas unvaccinated
animals or animals vaccinated with OMV's or rSp lost more than 10% of their
bodyweight.

Dr. Dinja Oosterhoff, Director Program Management at Intravacc, says:

"Our focus is to develop an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine that can induce both a
systemic and a mucosal immune response. Mucosal immunity is the first line of
defense for respiratory infections and plays an important role in the prevention
of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The preclinical data provides evidence supporting
the efficacy potential of our OMV platform for intranasal applications."

Mid 2020, Intravacc announced the start of it's SARS-CoV-2 intranasal vaccine
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intravacc announces positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 nose spray vaccine - Intranasal administration of OMV-Spike protected against challenge with SARS-CoV-2 - Intranasal vaccine administration has significant advantages over injectables - OMV technology is a powerful vaccine platform for future pandemics Intravacc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PepsiCo launcht Rockstar Energy + HEMP: Die Weltneuheit für Shopper und Handel - zuerst in Deutschland (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG
BLG startet den Betrieb im europäischen Logistikzentrum von PUMA in Geiselwind (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe - Erwerb der Aegon-Gesellschaften von Ungarn ...
WatchBox kündigt Partnerschaft mit Langepedia an
Corona-Krise: Spende leichter absetzen (FOTO)
Wachstumsschritt in Italien: Schur Flexibles Group übernimmt Verpackungsspezialisten Sidac SpA
MEXACARE GmbH erhält als erster deutscher ISO-zertifizierter Hersteller die Zulassung für ...
The P.A.S.C.A.L. Foundation plant Veröffentlichung NFT-bezogener Projekte für ...
Titel
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Novomatic AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format) - ...
Der Dax bringt die Ostereier, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel zur Aktienhausse
Plug and Play akzeptiert 154 Startups für Programmrunde Sommer 2021
Für eine bessere Welt - Ford verkündet Schritte in Richtung Klimaneutralität und ...
Möbel mit Punkten: home24 ist jetzt auch ein PAYBACK Partner (FOTO)
Lebensmittel-Lieferdienste verbrennen seit Jahrzehnten das Geld der Anleger/Geschäftsmodelle ...
E-Commerce in DACH überspringt 100 Mrd. Euro / deutschsprachiger Markt führend in Europa
Vorwerk-Deutschland-Chef: Thermomix-Kopien sind Ansporn für Innovation
Jenseits von 100 GHz / Tests von Ericsson und Telekom zeigen Bandbreitengewinne für 5G (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
vbm verurteilt Warnstreiks als unverhältnismäßige Stimmungsmache in schweren Zeiten - Brossardt: "IG Metall offensichtlich nicht an baldiger Einigung interessiert"
Pyrum Innovations AG wird Partner am "Zukunftscampus Wasserstoff" (FOTO)
Abgasskandal in der Wohnmobilbranche: Wohnmobil Fiat Ducato 2 im Fokus - hoher Schadenersatz für geschädigte Verbraucher ...
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
Befragung von 200 Unternehmen zur Gewährleistung: Ärgernis Beweislastumkehr / Bei vielen Händlern endet der zweijährige ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:16 Uhr
BÖRSE TO GO - Auto1, Deliveroo und Samsung
13:15 Uhr
Urbanes Quartier KOLBENHÖFE in Altona: OTTO WULFF und Rheinmetall verkaufen 163 Mietwohnungen an Quantum (FOTO)
13:15 Uhr
Ölkonzern bedroht mit Fracking das Weltnaturerbe Okavango-Delta: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert Entwicklungsminister Müller zum Handeln auf
13:15 Uhr
Grünenthal is Recognized for its Strong Management of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risks
13:15 Uhr
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Fleischsteuer, Tierwohlsoli: Agrarministerium will noch im April Gutachten zu den Folgen vorlegen
13:15 Uhr
Ether auf Rekordniveau - Kryptowährung tritt aus dem Windschatten des Bitcoins
13:14 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Streit zwischen USA und China über Boykott der Winterspiele in Peking
13:12 Uhr
Nordic Nanovector ASA Announces Proposed Board Change
13:10 Uhr
Politik: Rufe nach einheitlichem Lockdown werden lauter
13:10 Uhr
Business Reporter: The digital future: the time to adapt is now