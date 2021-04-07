Parallel Wireless Announces Partnership with Etisalat to Deliver Central Asia's First O-RAN Implementation in Afghanistan

NASHUA, N.H., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based Open RAN company, today announced its partnership with Etisalat, one of the world's leading telco operators in Afghanistan (recognized by Ookla Speedtest as the world's fastest mobile network in 2020) to deliver the world's first cloud-native O-RAN compliant 5G 4G 3G 2G Open RAN solutions, in collaboration with Intel and Supermicro, becoming the first in Central Asia to implement Open RAN.

Companies to collaborate with Intel and Supermicro to bring cost-effective rural and urban coverage

Afghanistan has seen a strong increase in mobile broadband with penetration reaching 22% in 2019 up from 1% in 2013. While mobile broadband is still in its early stages of development, growth is expected in 2022.

Mobile network operators in Central Asia are facing strong pressure to evolve their businesses and operations to drive profitability. Addressing these challenges requires industry innovation focused on reducing CAPEX and OPEX and opening the networks to avoid any vendor lock-in. Traditional hardware-defined 2G, 3G or 4G networks require expensive and bulky equipment to deploy, operate or upgrade.

Open RAN solutions are now ready for prime time as Parallel Wireless Open RAN solution is delivering proof points of performance, quality of service, and cost benefits on six continents. Parallel Wireless is also leading with innovation in Open RAN, including the world's first network architecture that unifies all mobile connectivity standards – 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G– under the same software and cloud-native umbrella.

In Afghanistan, Parallel Wireless is innovating with ecosystem partners to deliver:

Easy scale-out and hardware decoupling to provide mobile operators with greater agility, resilience, and portability across cloud environments for greater total cost of ownership (TCO) savings.

The Open RAN radio hardware ecosystem provides Remote Radio Units (RRUs) that will allow Etisalat to replace legacy 2G/3G/4G systems with white box solutions that can be upgraded to 5G in the future.

Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors delivered in Supermicro's servers bring a future-ready architecture for a Distributed Unit (DU) and a Central Unit (CU), deployed at the network's edge. The virtual Baseband Unit (vBBU) resources can be shared among multiple RRUs on-site in multi-carrier 1-sector, 3-sector, or 6-sector configurations to achieve optimal resource pooling for TCO savings.

Etisalat's strategic goal is to build and grow wireless networks to provide next-generation digital services to its customers in the region. Working in collaboration with Parallel Wireless, Intel, and Supermicro, this can be achieved by: