Global Graphics PLC Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION
Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")
Cambridge (UK) 7 April 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guido Van der Schueren
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Global Graphics PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZFW446QIHAB654
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
EUR 3.6400
EUR 3.7632
|
Volume
220
8,609
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,829
EUR 33,198
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 March 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Brussels
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Wertpapier
0