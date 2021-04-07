Loop Insights Finalizes API Integration with Vend POS, Vend to Launch Full Sales & Marketing Program to Its Global Retail Client List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights and enhanced customer engagement to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has completed its integration to Vend’s Billing API, providing Vend retailers with seamless onboarding to Loop’s multi-domain, franchise compliance, and historical reporting solutions.

Vend Director of Product Partnerships Lowry Gladwell stated:

“The completion of Loop’s integration with the Vend Billing API is an example of how Vend works closely with partners to deliver value for our retailers. It has been great to see Loop’s enthusiasm for the project and we’re thrilled that our Vend retailers can now onboard clients to benefit from Loop’s products and services faster than ever before, giving them easier access to the multi-domain, franchise and historical reporting that Loop offers. Additionally, our announced acquisition by Lightspeed, which is expected to close towards the end of April, will allow Vend and Loop to reach new clients, with a particular focus on expansion in Asia-Pacific. I look forward to connecting Vend’s expanding customer base with Loop’s amazing solution stack.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Vend’s support of Loop’s integration to their Billing API speaks volumes about its confidence in Loop and our retail solutions. With the development of our Billing API integration now complete, both Loop and Vend are positioned to generate new sales opportunities through this successful partnership. Loop’s retail Insights service can now be onboarded to over 20,000 Vend customer locations, with the ability to scale to support Lightspeed’s 135,000 worldwide locations through Lightspeed’s recent acquisition of Vend. This API integration represents a massive revenue-generating opportunity for Loop, Vend, Lightspeed, and their many customers.”