 
checkAd

Loop Insights Finalizes API Integration with Vend POS, Vend to Launch Full Sales & Marketing Program to Its Global Retail Client List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 12:00  |  49   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights and enhanced customer engagement to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has completed its integration to Vend’s Billing API, providing Vend retailers with seamless onboarding to Loop’s multi-domain, franchise compliance, and historical reporting solutions.

Loop Insights First to Integrate with Vend’s Billing API, Providing a Seamless Onboarding Option for Vend’s Global Client List of over 20,000 Customer Locations Worldwide

Vend Director of Product Partnerships Lowry Gladwell stated:
“The completion of Loop’s integration with the Vend Billing API is an example of how Vend works closely with partners to deliver value for our retailers. It has been great to see Loop’s enthusiasm for the project and we’re thrilled that our Vend retailers can now onboard clients to benefit from Loop’s products and services faster than ever before, giving them easier access to the multi-domain, franchise and historical reporting that Loop offers. Additionally, our announced acquisition by Lightspeed, which is expected to close towards the end of April, will allow Vend and Loop to reach new clients, with a particular focus on expansion in Asia-Pacific. I look forward to connecting Vend’s expanding customer base with Loop’s amazing solution stack.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Vend’s support of Loop’s integration to their Billing API speaks volumes about its confidence in Loop and our retail solutions. With the development of our Billing API integration now complete, both Loop and Vend are positioned to generate new sales opportunities through this successful partnership. Loop’s retail Insights service can now be onboarded to over 20,000 Vend customer locations, with the ability to scale to support Lightspeed’s 135,000 worldwide locations through Lightspeed’s recent acquisition of Vend. This API integration represents a massive revenue-generating opportunity for Loop, Vend, Lightspeed, and their many customers.”

Seite 1 von 4
Loop Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Insights Finalizes API Integration with Vend POS, Vend to Launch Full Sales & Marketing Program to Its Global Retail Client List VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights and enhanced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Loop Insights Appointed Steward of Sovrin Foundation, Offering World’s First Blockchain-backed Digital Wallet Pass Identity Platform
31.03.21
Loop Insights Partners with Data Clymer to Provide Loop’s Real-Time Data Solutions To Its Top-Tier Client List Including the National Football League and Major League Baseball
29.03.21
Loop Insights Announces Definitive Agreement To Complete $2,000,000 Acquisition Of Passcreator, A Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients, In Anticipation Of Upcoming Major Business Developments
18.03.21
Loop Insights Enters Into Five-Store Pilot Agreement With Sobeys, Canada’s Second-Largest Grocer, To Deliver Digital Receipts Via Loop’s Wallet Pass Technology
15.03.21
Loop Insights and BDG Sports Achieve 100% Success Delivering Third Venue Bubble At NCAA 2021 Big West Conference Championships At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
128
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence