Hexagon Composites ASA Notice of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021   

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 28 April 2021 at 12:30 CET at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

Due to COVID-19, and to ensure accomplishment of the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are requested to participate in the Annual General Meeting by;

a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Annual General Meeting, or

b) participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.


All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagongroup.com.

Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.


Contact:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
 Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

