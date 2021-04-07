LOS ANGELES, CA , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) a Tech Business Incubator, provided shareholders with a video update on April 5th, following their 2020 Form 10-K filing on March 31st. The update included the following topics relating to the Company’s 2020 achievements, and its 2021 growth plans. The shareholder video update can be viewed by visiting https://www.SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

Topics discussed in the shareholder update were: