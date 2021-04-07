JPMorgan Chase Publishes 2020 Annual Report, Including Chairman & CEO Letter to Shareholders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has published its 2020 Annual Report, including letters to shareholders from its Chairman & CEO and other business heads. The Annual Report and letters are now available on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/annual-report.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

