Excitation Systems Market Worth $3.4 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Excitation Systems Market by Type (Static and Brushless), Controller Type (Analog and Digital), Application (Synchronous Generators and Synchronous Motors), End User (Power Generation, Heavy Industries, and OEMs) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Excitation Systems Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.7 billion in 2021 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Key factors projected to drive the growth of the Excitation Systems Market are their ability to ensure long-term reliable operations and increasing demand for synchronous machines to ensure optimal reactive power flow in power distribution plants. However, the complex design of excitation systems makes the maintenance process difficult, which acts as a restraint for the growth of the Excitation Systems Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157025549

Brushless excitation segment is expected to be the largest market segment for Excitation Systems Market, by type, during the forecast period.

In brushless excitation systems, the field current is supplied to synchronous machines without using slip rings and carbon brushes. As these systems do not require carbon brushes, losses due to contact resistance are low, thus resulting in low maintenance as compared to static excitation systems. Thus, low maintenance cost as compared to static excitation systems is expected to support the market growth for brushless excitation systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Excitation Systems Market"

177 – Tables

52 – Figures

213 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/excitation-system-market-157025549.html

Digital excitation systems is expected to be the fastest growing market segment for Excitation Systems Market, by controller type, during the forecast period

Digital excitation systems provide a significant improvement in generator performance by improving transient as well as dynamic stability. Easy conversion of analog to digital controls is another key factor that is expected to foster the demand for digital excitation systems during the forecast period. Digital excitation systems provide enhanced performance, and diagnostic capabilities in turbine generator excitation systems. Digital excitation systems are highly reliable too. New product launches with major focus on developing digital control systems is another factor which is anticipated to foster the demand for digital excitation systems during the forecast period.