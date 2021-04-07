 
Hyliion Forms Hypertruck Innovation Council to Advance Electrification Solutions for Commercial Transportation Industry

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced the formation of the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a select group of fleet, logistics, and transportation industry leaders that will actively support the development of Hyliion’s Hypertruck powertrain solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005508/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Representing over 100,000 Class 8 commercial trucks globally, the Council will collaborate closely with Hyliion to provide key user insights in the development of the Hypertruck, the company’s electric powertrain for Class 8 commercial trucks that will provide superior performance, emissions reductions, and lower operating costs.

Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion, said, “Our customers are at the core of our business. Their feedback and collaboration are crucial to the success of our Hybrid solution, which has already logged millions of real-world miles. That’s why we have brought together the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a group of commercial transportation industry leaders, who will be the first to test and review demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX and whose feedback will be essential as we improve upon our technology. The Council will also help us ensure that the unique and diverse needs of today’s fleets continue to be reflected in our products as Hyliion develops the next generation of industry-leading, environmentally conscious technology and powertrain solutions.”

Council members will be the first to have access to and put real-world miles on the Hypertruck ERX demonstration units, providing valuable fleet and driver feedback. With an eye on furthering sustainable practices in the commercial trucking industry, the Council shares Hyliion’s focus on reducing carbon emissions without sacrificing performance.

“With one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., Anheuser-Busch is committed to leading the industry towards zero-emissions commercial transportation by improving the sustainability of our own logistics operations,” said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability and Logistics Procurement at Anheuser-Busch. “The most impactful technologies come from close collaboration with experienced and innovative minds, and we’re excited to participate in the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council to support the development of a transportation solution that meets the complex needs of today’s fleets while working to build a more sustainable future.”

Tortoise und Hyllion gehen zusammen - Hybrid und Elektro im Schwerlastbereich USA - eine Chance .?
