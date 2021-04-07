Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) is moving the company forward with better financing. With the ATM, Global is ready to expand and grow as needed. ATM financing strategies provide control on the timing and amount of capital raised. This allows Global to raise capital on the terms that Global chooses, including when and if the ATM is utilized. This allows Global to opportunistically take advantage of increases in the share price and means that Global does not have to time the capital raise perfectly, in effect "averaging in" to their own share price; this strategy is best suited for Global with the great expectations Global has for the future.

San Clemente, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Eliminating all the convertible notes represents a significant milestone for Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), as now , Global has found capital from longer term investments through the ATM by EMC2. Global is building a stronger financial base, by eliminating debt.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

The strong growth outlook comes from Global leading the way in the fight against CoViD19, by offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 50 Minute rt-PCR Tests for CoViD19 with All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized, one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like Rapid Ebola, ZIKA, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests. Global is planning to be able to offer an Antigen Rapid Test soon.”