 
checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Has Been Able to Pay Off All Convertible Notes and Now Has an ATM With EMC2 for up to $100,000,000 According to the S1 Filed in July 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

Global has found capital from longer term investments through the ATM by EMC2.

San Clemente, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Eliminating all the convertible notes represents a significant milestone for Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), as now, Global has found capital from longer term investments through the ATM by EMC2. Global is building a stronger financial base, by eliminating debt.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) is moving the company forward with better financing. With the ATM, Global is ready to expand and grow as needed. ATM financing strategies provide control on the timing and amount of capital raised. This allows Global to raise capital on the terms that Global chooses, including when and if the ATM is utilized. This allows Global to opportunistically take advantage of increases in the share price and means that Global does not have to time the capital raise perfectly, in effect "averaging in" to their own share price; this strategy is best suited for Global with the great expectations Global has for the future.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

The strong growth outlook comes from Global leading the way in the fight against CoViD19, by offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 50 Minute rt-PCR Tests for CoViD19 with All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized, one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. 

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like Rapid Ebola, ZIKA, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests. Global is planning to be able to offer an Antigen Rapid Test soon.”

Seite 1 von 3
Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Has Been Able to Pay Off All Convertible Notes and Now Has an ATM With EMC2 for up to $100,000,000 According to the S1 Filed in July 2020 Global has found capital from longer term investments through the ATM by EMC2. San Clemente, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Eliminating all the convertible notes represents a significant milestone for Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), as Mentioned in the S1 Filing of July 2020, Now Has Access to Up to $100,000,000 in Equity Funding According to the Purchase Agreement with EMC2
31.03.21
Breakthrough on COVID-19 Vaccine Acknowledged by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC: GWHP) as AstraZeneca Aims to File Application With FDA While Dr. Anthony Fauci Says, "This is Very Likely a Very Good Vaccine”
17.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Secures Global Distribution Rights to Sell the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Anywhere in the World Pending FDA Approval as Biden Administration Stockpiles Vaccine
09.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) to Announce that Global is Now Offering the AstraZeneca Vaccines for $17.50 Per Vaccine as Mentioned in 8k Filing 03/08/21
08.03.21
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) to Announce that Global is Now Offering the AstraZeneca Vaccines as Mentioned in 8K Filing on 03/02/21