Lithe Audio Launches First WiSA Certified Dolby Atmos Ceiling Speakers

WiSA LLC , founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of Association member Lithe Audio ’s WiSA CertifiedPro Series in-ceiling speaker. The Pro Series speaker, aimed firmly at the custom installation market and Atmos installations represents WiSA’s first certified speaker in the space and will be available in April 2021 and priced at £699.98.

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Lithe Audio Pro Series makes its performance and integration abilities possible by including the latest chip sets for PoE++ and the growing category of WiSA interoperability, ushering in a new era of convenience in creating Dolby Atmos home cinema systems when combined with speakers from WiSA member brands such as Bang and Olufsen, Harman Kardon and Savant. Requiring no speaker cables, only the provision of power, WiSA technology means a full Dolby Atmos system can be achieved quickly and conveniently when combined with Dolby Atmos decoding transmitters, like the new award winning WiSA SoundSend, opening the full immersive audio experience to more rooms and more customers. Already making waves, the Pro Series speaker was named a ‘Best New Hardware’ winner at the 2020 CEDIA awards.

“We have been building this product for two years, basing our approach on what has been successful with our other speakers and listening to the wants and needs of the custom installation community, which included bringing the wireless operability of WiSA technology into the fold,” said Amit Ravat, Co-Founder and Director of Lithe Audio. “Since attending numerous industry events, shows and CEDIA Tech Forums, we are confident that we created a product that delivers what the market is demanding, our most high performance and feature-rich creation yet.”

WiSA functionality allows for 24bits at 48kHz/96kHz, which is twice the quality of CD audio, less than 1/10th the latency of a Bluetooth audio device, meaning no visible lip sync, and automatically recognizes audio configurations from 2.0 to 7.1 to 5.1.2.

“We are thrilled about the launch of Lithe Audio’s Pro Series ceiling speaker as it welcomes a new standard of innovation for the custom install market with its WiSA Certification,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “As the home entertainment category continues to become more advanced with great new product launches, we’re proud to stand behind Association members who prioritize quality and innovation.”