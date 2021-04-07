 
checkAd

Velodyne Expert Discusses How Lidar Simulations Advance Automated Driving Solutions Testing at NVIDIA GTC 2021 Global Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 12:48  |  17   |   |   

Simulations have an important role in developing and testing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) capabilities. Andrei Claudiu Cosma, PhD, Autonomous Solutions Manager at Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW), will discuss how developers can use lidar simulation to replicate real-world driving scenarios to validate the safety and reliability of ADAS and AV solutions during NVIDIA’s annual GPU Technology Conference, GTC 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005209/en/

Andrei Claudiu Cosma of Velodyne Lidar will discuss how developers can use lidar simulation in ADAS and AV solutions during NVIDIA’s annual GPU Technology Conference, GTC 2021. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Andrei Claudiu Cosma of Velodyne Lidar will discuss how developers can use lidar simulation in ADAS and AV solutions during NVIDIA’s annual GPU Technology Conference, GTC 2021. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

The session, called “Lidar-Centric Machine Learning – A Simulator Driven Approach to Model Training, Testing and Validation,” takes place on April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Register for free to attend the session at https://gtc21.event.nvidia.com/.

Attendees of the session can learn:

  • The key characteristics of lidar simulation that improve the authenticity of the generated lidar point cloud. This is extremely important to ensure successful use of the simulated model in the real world.
  • The benefits and drawbacks of using real and simulated datasets. These tips can guide developers in making informed decisions when selecting data for their next models to train.
  • How using simulated lidar data can help identify object classes with unique lidar signature.

Lidar simulations support faster system development and deployment by providing a virtual environment to test automated driving capabilities in a variety of roadway, weather and lighting conditions. They allow testing of extreme scenarios including corner and edge cases, and potential hazards like emergency braking and obstacle avoidance.

Velodyne’s lidar sensors provide real-time perception data that enables safe navigation and reliable operation for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety in urban and highway environments. Velodyne has a diverse product portfolio with sensors that provide surround view, directional, long- and close-range capabilities.

The Automated with Velodyne program includes a number of companies that offer simulation solutions optimized for testing Velodyne’s lidar sensors in ADAS and AV applications. The combination of Velodyne’s high-performance sensors and simulation software enables developers to test and validate solutions in a massively scalable variety of conditions before they reach the road.

Seite 1 von 3
Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Velodyne Expert Discusses How Lidar Simulations Advance Automated Driving Solutions Testing at NVIDIA GTC 2021 Global Event Simulations have an important role in developing and testing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) capabilities. Andrei Claudiu Cosma, PhD, Autonomous Solutions Manager at Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
06.04.21
Knightscope entscheidet sich für Lidar-Technologie von Velodyne für die nächste Generation von autonomen Sicherheitslösungen
05.04.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.04.21
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
05.04.21
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
02.04.21
Velodyne Lidar gibt Mehrjahresvertrag mit AGM Systems LLC bekannt
01.04.21
Velodyne Lidar Announces Multi-Year Agreement With AGM Systems LLC
30.03.21
Lidar-Aktien – Der Weg zum selbstfahrenden Auto
29.03.21
Velodyne Lidar Files Form S-1 Registration Statement to Register Existing Shares from the Previously Completed Merger Upon Release of the Lock-Up
29.03.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR; VLDRW) and May 3 Deadline