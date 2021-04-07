 
VERDE ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN, INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021   

Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Cristiano Veloso has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and that Michael St Aldwyn has been appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Mr. Veloso, Verde’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as the Chairman of the Board. The Board is composed of five independent directors and Mr. Veloso as sole executive director. The position of Chairman had been vacant since December 2013.

“Mr. Veloso has been essential in bringing the Company to its current stage of production and potential expansion, thanks to his vision, competence, and in depth understanding of the agricultural market and mining sector. This was clearly witnessed when Mr Veloso successfully reinvented the Company twice when it faced some of the world's worst recent crises, both times at a significant financial and personal sacrifice in favour of the Company and its shareholders. Therefore, it stood to reason that all five independent directors would unanimously select Mr. Veloso to serve as Chairman. On a personal note, over my 40 years career, seldom have I witnessed this level of leadership and accomplishment demonstrated by Mr. Veloso when faced with economic adversities.” said Michael St Aldwyn, Lead Independent Director.

Appointment of Lead Independent Director

Michael St Aldwyn was unanimously elected by all other four independent directors to serve as Lead Independent Director. He was selected based on the exceptional breadth of his professional and corporate governance experience, as well as his strong connections in global investment markets and his long success record in Latin America and Brazil. Mr. St Aldwyn has served as a Director on Verde’s Board since 2018.

As Lead Independent Director, Mr. St Aldwyn will assume the duties and responsibilities of that position, appraising the performance of the Board Chair, serving as an intermediary between the Chair, the Board and Verde's stakeholders. Mr. St. Aldwyn will also oversee the best practices of corporate governance at the corporate and Board level." I gracefully accept the choice of my fellow independent directors to serve as Lead. I look forward to representing the interests of all stakeholders as our Company moves forward at an ever-accelerating pace”, said Mr. St Aldwyn.

