AECOM announces early results of cash tender offer for 5.875% senior notes due 2024

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) (“we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the results, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 6, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline” or “Withdrawal Deadline”, as applicable), of its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $500 million aggregate purchase price (not including any accrued and unpaid interest, and as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 24, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”). The following table summarizes the material terms of the Tender Offer and the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline. We reserve the right, but are under no obligation, to increase or decrease the Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price at any time, in each case without extending the Early Tender Deadline, the Withdrawal Deadline or the Expiration Time (as defined below) for the Tender Offer or otherwise reinstating withdrawal or revocation rights of Holders (as defined below), subject to applicable law, which could result in us purchasing a greater or lesser amount of Notes in the Tender Offer. There can be no assurance that we will exercise our right to increase or decrease the Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price. If we increase or decrease the Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price, we do not expect to extend the Withdrawal Deadline, subject to applicable law.

Title
of
Notes

CUSIP
Number

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Tendered at the
Early Tender
Deadline

Early Tender
Payment (1)(2)

Tender Offer
Consideration (1)(3)

Total
Consideration(1)(3)

5.875% Senior Notes due 2024

00766TAD2

$797,252,000

Wertpapier


