Grünenthal is Recognized for its Strong Management of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risks

Aachen, Germany (ots) - - Leading global ESG ratings agency Sustainalytics notes
Grünenthal is in the top five percent among its peers in the pharmaceutical
subindustry

- Grünenthal is categorized as "medium risk", placing it ahead of its key
subindustry peers and in the same league as multinational companies like Pfizer
and Roche

Grünenthal, a global science-based pharmaceutical company, today announced that
Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company and a globally-recognized provider of ESG
research, ratings and data, has assessed it as having overall medium ESG risk.
In addition, Sustainalytics acknowledged that Grünenthal has a strong management
of its ESG risks. This places Grünenthal in the top five percent of the global
pharmaceuticals subsector.

"The long-term success of companies can no longer be measured by financial
success alone. As a science-based company, Grünenthal strives to make a
net-positive impact on the society," said Gabriel Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal.
"While we are proud to see our efforts recognized in this ESG rating, we know
that a big part of the journey is still ahead of us. Building on our foundation
as a responsible business, we will now integrate sustainability even more
closely in our core strategy."

Grünenthal was evaluated by Sustainalytics based on its ESG Risk Ratings
framework, which focuses on exposure and management of a company's material ESG
issues. "Exposure" reflects the degree to which a company's enterprise value is
exposed to material ESG issues including ethical marketing, clinical trial
transparency, whistleblowing, corruption and bribery. "Management" measures a
company's preparedness and track record in managing its exposure to material ESG
issues through its policies, programmes, trainings and management systems.

The company's ESG Risk Rating is available on Sustainalytics' website. (https://
www.sustainalytics.com/esg-rating/grnenthal-pharma-gmbh-co-kg/2001747720/) All
data mentioned is as of 6 April 2021 and refer to the Grünenthal Pharma GmbH &
Co. KG.

About Grünenthal's ESG efforts

Grünenthal has been focusing its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)
efforts on four pillars: educate about pain treatment and responsible use of
opioids; ensure access to medicines, innovate pain management, and raise
awareness for "pain as a disease":

Educate about pain treatment and responsible use of opioids Grünenthal has so
far reached around 65,000 health care professionals in its efforts to educate
the healthcare sector about pain management and improve the patient outcomes
