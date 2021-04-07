Grünenthal is Recognized for its Strong Management of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risks

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Grünenthal, a global science-based pharmaceutical company, today announced thatSustainalytics, a Morningstar company and a globally-recognized provider of ESGresearch, ratings and data, has assessed it as having overall medium ESG risk.In addition, Sustainalytics acknowledged that Grünenthal has a strong managementof its ESG risks. This places Grünenthal in the top five percent of the globalpharmaceuticals subsector."The long-term success of companies can no longer be measured by financialsuccess alone. As a science-based company, Grünenthal strives to make anet-positive impact on the society," said Gabriel Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal."While we are proud to see our efforts recognized in this ESG rating, we knowthat a big part of the journey is still ahead of us. Building on our foundationas a responsible business, we will now integrate sustainability even moreclosely in our core strategy."Grünenthal was evaluated by Sustainalytics based on its ESG Risk Ratingsframework, which focuses on exposure and management of a company's material ESGissues. "Exposure" reflects the degree to which a company's enterprise value isexposed to material ESG issues including ethical marketing, clinical trialtransparency, whistleblowing, corruption and bribery. "Management" measures acompany's preparedness and track record in managing its exposure to material ESGissues through its policies, programmes, trainings and management systems.The company's ESG Risk Rating is available on Sustainalytics' website. (https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-rating/grnenthal-pharma-gmbh-co-kg/2001747720/) Alldata mentioned is as of 6 April 2021 and refer to the Grünenthal Pharma GmbH &Co. KG.About Grünenthal's ESG effortsGrünenthal has been focusing its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)efforts on four pillars: educate about pain treatment and responsible use ofopioids; ensure access to medicines, innovate pain management, and raiseawareness for "pain as a disease":Educate about pain treatment and responsible use of opioids Grünenthal has sofar reached around 65,000 health care professionals in its efforts to educatethe healthcare sector about pain management and improve the patient outcomes