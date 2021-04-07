 
Business Reporter The digital future: the time to adapt is now

Innovation, optimised workflows and excellence in customer experiences are all essential in today's rapidly changing world

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Andy Fairchild, CEO of Applied Systems Europe, describes how the global pandemic has forced businesses, large and small, to change the way they operate. Strategies and processes that worked before are no longer optimal. Businesses must look to technology to innovate, to optimise operational workflows, and to ensure premium customer experiences.

The great recession triggered by the global financial crisis of 2008 forced businesses to rethink their processes and find new and less costly ways of operating. One result was the birth of cloud computing. Twelve years on, the global pandemic is having a similar result. Businesses are looking to add value and become more productive by generating better insights that can drive more effective decisions and by simplifying customer engagements as a way of increasing customer satisfaction.

To do this requires an investment in digital technology. The outcome will be businesses that are stronger, more resilient and with higher valuations. But the time to start transforming digitally is now. By adapting to the new digital norm, insurance brokers will build stronger bonds with their customers, equip their employees with the tools they need to work more intelligently and productively, and build more resilience and value into their businesses.

To learn more about digital transformation in the insurance industry, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

