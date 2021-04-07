 
checkAd

Nordic Nanovector ASA Announces Proposed Board Change

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 13:12  |  11   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Nomination Committee has nominated Mrs Solveig Hellebust for election as a Non-executive Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021. 

The company also notes that Mrs Hilde Hermansen Steineger, PhD, who has served as a Non-executive Director on the Board of Nordic Nanovector since November 2014 has, due to increased workload, responsibilities and other priorities, decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM.

Mrs Hellebust has 20 years of business experience mainly in strategic human resources organizational development functions for leading businesses in Norway. She is currently Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Yara International ASA, a global agriculture company, and was previously Group Executive Vice President People and Operations at DNB, Norway's largest financial services group. She has also held roles at the biotech company Pronova BioPharma ASA and at Telenor Group, the international telecommunications group.

During Mrs Hellebust's career she has held Board roles at several organisations and institutions in Norway, most recently as a Non-executive Director of Finansnæringens Arbeidsgiverforening - Norway's Financial Industry Employers' Association (April 2009 - June 2018). Previously, she has held Board roles at Finanspersonell AS, Fafo Institute, Telenor Pension Fund, Norwegian Central Bank and the Norwegian School of Management. She currently holds no directorships.

Mrs Hellebust is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Norway.

Jan H. Egberts, M.D., Chairman of Nordic Nanovector's Board of Directors, said: "I welcome Solveig to the Board; she brings experience in key areas that are important for the future development of Nordic Nanovector.  Separately, on behalf of the entire Board, I also like to thank Hilde for her many years of service during which she has applied her extensive financial and biotech experience and expertise to the benefit of Nordic Nanovector.  Her dedication and energy will be sorely missed.  We wish her all the best."

For further information, please contact:                            

Jan H. Egberts, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector
Tel: +31 614672518
Email: janegberts@aol.com

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa-announces-proposed-board-change,c3321017

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordic Nanovector ASA Announces Proposed Board Change OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Nomination Committee has nominated Mrs Solveig Hellebust for election as a Non-executive Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2021 Trading Volume
Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a CAGR of 23.96% During the Study ...
Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale Now
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry