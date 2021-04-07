 
Houston County Board of Education Supports Teachers and Distance Learners with RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Houston County Board of Education is utilizing RingCentral to create a district-wide support center for its teachers and distance learners. The Houston County School District, which educates 30,000 K-12 students across 37 campuses, uses RingCentral’s cloud-based communications solution to enable the district’s small but nimble team to categorize, manage and field enquiries from staff and students who were experiencing difficulty with their digital homeschooling set-up.

Houston County Board had to solve the same unique challenge that faced schools all over the world: how to address growing concerns from parents and students about how to deal with technical issues on top of moving to education from home. The district began receiving large volumes of technical support calls from families and teachers and realized that most calls fell into a few standard categories. These included questions about online learning platforms, challenges students were experiencing with their laptops, and login or account problems.

Fortunately, Houston County Board, who had already deployed RingCentral’s cloud-based communications solution, were able to rapidly set up a technical support center to manage incoming inquiries in under an hour.

“During the pandemic, when the county went into lockdown and we were all working remotely, it was tremendously beneficial to be able to quickly create call groups to manage common issues and get them fixed,” said Brian Trent, director of Technology for the Houston County Board of Education. “The benefits of having RingCentral went beyond our makeshift support center. The SMS text feature using the school’s numbers, meant a teacher or administrator who couldn’t take a parent’s call could still respond via SMS text.”

“We all know that 2020 was a tough year for teachers, students and parents transitioning to remote learning,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of Products and Engineering at RingCentral. “It’s great to see a customer use RingCentral in an innovative way like Houston County Board has to help ease through a difficult transition.”

For more information on how Houston County Board implemented RingCentral’s solution, view the case study.

Disclaimer

