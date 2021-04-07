 
Garmin announces new models of capable and compact USB charger designed for aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today introduced new models of its GSB 15, a powerful USB charger designed for a wide range of aircraft, now available with 27W USB Type-C charging ports. While maintaining the same compact and lightweight design, the new GSB 15 models include two USB ports that support up to 27W of power output per port simultaneously, allowing pilots and passengers to charge most mobile devices while they are using them. Other enhancements include new dimmable halo lighting around each port, new USB Power Delivery (PD) technology, and much more.

New GSB 15 models include dual USB Type-C ports, or a combination of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to provide owners and operators with new models of the GSB 15 to offer an economical solution that will quickly charge their newest devices,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “With USB Type-C models and new USB Power Delivery technology that is designed to provide optimized power output, pilots and passengers can truly get the most out of their devices. The combination of a sleek design and options for rear and side power input connectors make the GSB 15 an ideal charging solution for every cockpit or cabin.”

The new models of the GSB 15 are offered with either dual USB Type-C ports or an option that includes a combination of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. Both new models include two powerful 27W USB charging ports that can provide enough power to charge most later generation mobile devices during use in the cockpit and throughout the cabin. The GSB 15 is available with a rear or side power input connector, allowing for installation in space-constrained areas such as near cabin sidewalls or armrests. Another exciting feature is the new USB PD technology that enables the GSB 15 to provide optimized power output for a specific device. In addition, new dimmable halo lighting located around the exterior of the USB ports allows pilots and passengers to connect to the GSB 15 easily during nighttime conditions and utilize the lighting bus to control brightness for optimal viewing. The GSB 15 also provides owners and operators with short circuit and over-temperature protection.

