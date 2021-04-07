Brian Thompson Named Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit

Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004 and most recently was CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs including the Medicare & Retirement and Community & State businesses, serving the health and well-being needs of seniors and Medicaid beneficiaries. As CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Thompson will drive continued growth across the global, employer, individual, specialty and government benefits businesses while continuing the company’s focus on ensuring access to high-quality, affordable health care.

“Brian’s experience, relationships and values make him especially well-suited to help UnitedHealthcare improve how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners, leading to continued and sustained long-term growth,” said Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health care services; and UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005251/en/