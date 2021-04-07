Orthofix Announces Board Chair Transition

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that Ron Matricaria, Chairman of the Orthofix Board of Directors since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting in order to focus on other personal and business commitments. The Board will nominate Catherine Burzik for election as Chair of the Orthofix Board of Directors. Ms. Burzik has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive and board member of major medical device, diagnostic and life sciences businesses. In addition, Maria Sainz, who has served 12 cumulative years as a director, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting in order to focus on her own personal and business commitments, and the size of the Board will be reduced from nine to eight seats in connection with her departure as a director.

