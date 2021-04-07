 
checkAd

Orthofix Announces Board Chair Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that Ron Matricaria, Chairman of the Orthofix Board of Directors since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting in order to focus on other personal and business commitments. The Board will nominate Catherine Burzik for election as Chair of the Orthofix Board of Directors. Ms. Burzik has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive and board member of major medical device, diagnostic and life sciences businesses. In addition, Maria Sainz, who has served 12 cumulative years as a director, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting in order to focus on her own personal and business commitments, and the size of the Board will be reduced from nine to eight seats in connection with her departure as a director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005270/en/

The Orthofix Board has nominated Catherine Burzik for election as the next Chair of the Orthofix Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Orthofix Board has nominated Catherine Burzik for election as the next Chair of the Orthofix Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am honored to have led Orthofix as Chair of the Board and to have worked with so many dedicated individuals who truly care about bringing quality medical devices and solutions to the market,” said Mr. Matricaria. “When I joined the Company, my goal was to help shape it for the years to come, leaving it stronger and well-positioned for the road ahead. Orthofix has a very bright future, and I am confident that Cathy’s vast healthcare experience will provide the Orthofix Board valuable leadership and insights as the Company continues its mission to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions to improve the lives of patients around the world.”

Ms. Burzik previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinetic Concepts, Inc., a global medical device company, from 2006 until the company’s sale in 2011. Prior to this, she served as President of Applied Biosystems Group and held senior executive positions at Eastman Kodak and Johnson & Johnson, including Chief Executive Officer and President of Kodak Health Imaging Systems and President of Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. In 2019, Ms. Burzik received the AdvaMed Lifetime Achievement Award that honors accomplishments of pioneers in the medical technology industry whose contributions have had a significant impact on patients’ lives and the industry as an essential part of America’s economy.

Seite 1 von 3
Orthofix Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orthofix Announces Board Chair Transition Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that Ron Matricaria, Chairman of the Orthofix Board of Directors since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed Titanium Cervical Spacer System with Nanovate Technology
10.03.21
Orthofix Launches Nationwide Recycling Program to Improve Sustainability