Orthofix Announces Board Chair Transition
Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that Ron Matricaria, Chairman of the Orthofix Board of Directors since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting in order to focus on other personal and business commitments. The Board will nominate Catherine Burzik for election as Chair of the Orthofix Board of Directors. Ms. Burzik has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive and board member of major medical device, diagnostic and life sciences businesses. In addition, Maria Sainz, who has served 12 cumulative years as a director, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting in order to focus on her own personal and business commitments, and the size of the Board will be reduced from nine to eight seats in connection with her departure as a director.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005270/en/
The Orthofix Board has nominated Catherine Burzik for election as the next Chair of the Orthofix Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am honored to have led Orthofix as Chair of the Board and to have worked with so many dedicated individuals who truly care about bringing quality medical devices and solutions to the market,” said Mr. Matricaria. “When I joined the Company, my goal was to help shape it for the years to come, leaving it stronger and well-positioned for the road ahead. Orthofix has a very bright future, and I am confident that Cathy’s vast healthcare experience will provide the Orthofix Board valuable leadership and insights as the Company continues its mission to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions to improve the lives of patients around the world.”
Ms. Burzik previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinetic Concepts, Inc., a global medical device company, from 2006 until the company’s sale in 2011. Prior to this, she served as President of Applied Biosystems Group and held senior executive positions at Eastman Kodak and Johnson & Johnson, including Chief Executive Officer and President of Kodak Health Imaging Systems and President of Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. In 2019, Ms. Burzik received the AdvaMed Lifetime Achievement Award that honors accomplishments of pioneers in the medical technology industry whose contributions have had a significant impact on patients’ lives and the industry as an essential part of America’s economy.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare