IMV Announces Company-Sponsored Clinical Trial in Patients with r/rDLBCL in Collaboration with Merck Following Feedback from FDA

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies, today announced that, following feedback from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company has entered into an agreement with Merck to initiate a Phase 2B clinical trial to evaluate its lead compound, maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with recurrent/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/rDLBCL). The contribution of low dose cyclophosphamide (CPA) as an activator of immune response will also be evaluated in this trial.

“We are proud to continue working with Merck to deepen the relationship that was built during our basket trial and the prior “SPiReL” study in r/rDLBCL,” said Andrew Hall, Chief Business Officer at IMV. “This new agreement continues to leverage our common vision to save and improve lives by delivering better treatments to patients with unmet medical needs. In this collaboration we look forward to collaborating with Merck, beyond the provision of Keytruda, to ensure clinical and regulatory alignment, thus optimizing our probability of success.”