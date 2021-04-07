 
checkAd

Li-Cycle Strengthens IP Position Receiving Two Additional U.S. Patents

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted it two utility patents, No. 10,919,046 and No. 10,960,403, which further strengthen Li-Cycle’s IP position in the U.S. and as a technology leader.

Li-Cycle is a technology-focused business and receiving these patents demonstrates the Company’s strong technology position in the U.S. market. The Company has a robust and growing patent portfolio, with a focus on innovation, research and development, as well as continued commercialization of its proprietary battery recycling technology.

"We are very excited to announce that the USPTO has granted us two utility patents, as these mark another significant step forward for Li-Cycle and further reinforce our IP position in the North American market and in turn, globally,” said Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle. “At its core, Li-Cycle is a technology company, and we will continue to innovate as the leader in sustainable processing and recovery of critical, finite materials from lithium-ion batteries to reintroduce them back into the economy and close the supply chain loop. Technology development and commercialization will continue to remain of paramount focus for our business as we scale globally.”

These recently granted patents No. 10,919,046 and No. 10,960,403, in combination with Li-Cycle's related, pending U.S. patent publication nos. US2020/0078796, US2021/0078013, and US2021/0078012, strengthen Li-Cycle’s intellectual property position in the United States in relation to the processing and recovery of critical, finite materials from lithium-ion batteries.

The imperative for economically and environmentally sustainable resource recovery and recycling is growing in lockstep with the rapid growth of battery manufacturing. Li-Cycle utilizes its patented Spoke & Hub Technologies to achieve the industry-leading recovery rate and to produce the critical battery materials underpinning the global growth in electric vehicle production. Legacy recycling technologies have largely relied on thermal operations, which can emit harmful emissions and result in lower recovery rates. Li-Cycle’s Spoke & Hub Technologies achieve up to 95% resource mass recovery. The Company’s two-stage battery recycling model enables customers to benefit from a safe and environmentally friendly solution for recycling all types of lithium-ion battery materials.

Seite 1 von 4
Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li-Cycle Strengthens IP Position Receiving Two Additional U.S. Patents Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
31.03.21
Li-Cycle Launches Partnership with The Shore Foundation to Provide Communities with Enhanced Access to Technology
30.03.21
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Peridot Acquisition Corp.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
33
SPAC mit Fokus auf disruptive Clean Energy Technolgien