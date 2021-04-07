XL Fleet Electrifying Apex Clean Energy Pickup Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in fleet electrification solutions, and Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”), a leading clean energy company that develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities throughout North America, today announced that XL Fleet is electrifying Apex’s vehicle fleet as part of a comprehensive effort to reduce its carbon emissions.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Apex’s first investment in vehicle electrification, the order will provide 19 electrified Ford F-series pickup trucks, including ten plug-in hybrid electric and nine hybrid electric systems for pickups in its service fleet, for delivery in the second quarter of 2021. The strategic mix of hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles being deployed aligns with Apex’s current sustainability goals and operational requirements, while allowing it to consider expanding its electrification investments as it replaces more vehicles in the future.

XL Fleet’s electrification systems will enable Apex to equip its project teams with a diverse array of cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles as Apex installs renewable power generation equipment and facilities throughout North America. Apex is planning to deploy the plug-in hybrid vehicles to its operations employees, who will have access to charging infrastructure being installed at operational wind and solar facilities. The hybrid vehicles are expected to be used by Apex’s on-site construction team, who currently do not have regular access to charging infrastructure and will benefit from the regenerative braking provided by the XL Fleet hybrid system. In the past decade, Apex has commercialized $9 billion worth of wind and solar projects representing nearly 7 GW of clean energy opportunity.

“XL Fleet and Apex Clean Energy share a common goal of delivering sustainable products and services designed to protect our environment, and we are proud to become Apex’s electrified vehicle partner as they look to take immediate and significant steps toward reducing their carbon footprint,” said Brian Piern, VP of Sales and Marketing at XL Fleet.

“As a mission-driven company with sustainability at the heart of our work, Apex is driving the transition to a clean energy economy, and XL Fleet is an ideal partner to help us extend this core value to our transportation choices,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “XL Fleet gives us the ability to begin working toward our carbon reduction goals immediately by electrifying our vehicle fleet with proven solutions that make strong financial sense.”