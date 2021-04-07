Veritone to Hold Virtual Investor Day and Technology Expo on May 14, 2021

SAVE THE DATE Veritone Virtual Investor Day and Technology Expo Friday, May 14, 2021 Beginning at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET RSVP here

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI ) , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, announced it will hold a virtual Investor Day and Technology Expo on May 14, 2021 at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET.

The company will discuss new business strategies as well as the overall vision.

Experts will demonstrate new technologies publicly for the first time.

Customers and partners will provide testimonials.

Management will hold live question and answer sessions.

[Please use this link to RSVP for Veritone’s Technology Expo and Investor Day Technology Expo and. A microsite with the agenda and speaker bios will follow.]

