Applied DNA and Northwell Health Establish SARS-CoV-2 Mutation and Variant Tracking Program

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and Northwell Health (Northwell) today announced their entry into a pro bono Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) that establishes a real-time surveillance program for the tracking and identification of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and variants of concern (VoCs) in Northwell’s COVID-positive specimens (the “Program”). Under the Program, de-identified positive COVID-19 specimens supplied by Northwell are being screened for SARS-CoV-2 mutations found in currently known VoCs using Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (“Assay Kit”) and Selective Genomic Surveillance (SGS) Mutation Panel. The Program currently has the analysis of over 2,000 samples underway, with early results from approximately 360 samples showing that approximately 80% of specimens tested on the Company’s qPCR assays contain one or more mutations. Data generated from the Program will enable Northwell to make more efficient use of costly and time-consuming next-generation sequencing (NGS) necessary to conclusively identify specific VoCs and their subsequent descendants. Aggregate data from the Program that could influence vaccine or booster design, antibody therapies, or drug development may be monetized by either party under a revenue-share structure. The Program also provides valuable SARS-CoV-2 mutation data to support the continued validation of the Company’s SGS Mutation Panel. An Applied DNA-authored white paper on SGS of SARS-CoV-2 will be available for publication shortly.

The combination of the SGS Mutation Panel and Assay Kit in a prescreening modality is offered for sale to healthcare institutions, healthcare systems, and governmental agencies seeking a cost-effective platform to better understand how, where, and why COVID-19 mutations and VoCs are spreading. Aggregate data obtained by the Company from the Program and other testing partners will be made available to COVID-19 vaccine or therapeutic developers to develop new tools to combat the ever-changing nature of SARS-CoV-2.

“We believe that the combination of our Assay Kit and SGS Mutation Panel as a method of prescreening COVID-19 positive specimens presents a rational approach to the use of nationally constrained next-generation sequencing capacity. The participation of Northwell, New York State’s largest healthcare system and among the largest in the nation, validates our approach that utilizes our newly established SGS Mutation Panel and NGS capabilities,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA. “The ability to identify high-value positive samples containing certain mutations that should be subject to NGS should enable the more efficient discovery and tracking of VoCs that could greatly improve the nation’s ability to track and stay ahead of the variants. If taken up broadly in the U.S., we believe that national NGS resources could be more precisely targeted toward variants of the strongest epidemiological relevance via the use of our SGS Mutation Panel.