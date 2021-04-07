 
checkAd

Applied DNA and Northwell Health Establish SARS-CoV-2 Mutation and Variant Tracking Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and Northwell Health (Northwell) today announced their entry into a pro bono Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) that establishes a real-time surveillance program for the tracking and identification of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and variants of concern (VoCs) in Northwell’s COVID-positive specimens (the “Program”). Under the Program, de-identified positive COVID-19 specimens supplied by Northwell are being screened for SARS-CoV-2 mutations found in currently known VoCs using Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (“Assay Kit”) and Selective Genomic Surveillance (SGS) Mutation Panel. The Program currently has the analysis of over 2,000 samples underway, with early results from approximately 360 samples showing that approximately 80% of specimens tested on the Company’s qPCR assays contain one or more mutations. Data generated from the Program will enable Northwell to make more efficient use of costly and time-consuming next-generation sequencing (NGS) necessary to conclusively identify specific VoCs and their subsequent descendants. Aggregate data from the Program that could influence vaccine or booster design, antibody therapies, or drug development may be monetized by either party under a revenue-share structure. The Program also provides valuable SARS-CoV-2 mutation data to support the continued validation of the Company’s SGS Mutation Panel. An Applied DNA-authored white paper on SGS of SARS-CoV-2 will be available for publication shortly.

The combination of the SGS Mutation Panel and Assay Kit in a prescreening modality is offered for sale to healthcare institutions, healthcare systems, and governmental agencies seeking a cost-effective platform to better understand how, where, and why COVID-19 mutations and VoCs are spreading. Aggregate data obtained by the Company from the Program and other testing partners will be made available to COVID-19 vaccine or therapeutic developers to develop new tools to combat the ever-changing nature of SARS-CoV-2.

“We believe that the combination of our Assay Kit and SGS Mutation Panel as a method of prescreening COVID-19 positive specimens presents a rational approach to the use of nationally constrained next-generation sequencing capacity. The participation of Northwell, New York State’s largest healthcare system and among the largest in the nation, validates our approach that utilizes our newly established SGS Mutation Panel and NGS capabilities,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA. “The ability to identify high-value positive samples containing certain mutations that should be subject to NGS should enable the more efficient discovery and tracking of VoCs that could greatly improve the nation’s ability to track and stay ahead of the variants. If taken up broadly in the U.S., we believe that national NGS resources could be more precisely targeted toward variants of the strongest epidemiological relevance via the use of our SGS Mutation Panel.

Seite 1 von 5


Applied DNA Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied DNA and Northwell Health Establish SARS-CoV-2 Mutation and Variant Tracking Program Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and Northwell Health (Northwell) today announced their entry into a pro bono Material Transfer Agreement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Applied DNA Appoints Clay Shorrock as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Director of Business Development
11.03.21
Applied DNA Receives Blanket Purchase Order for Linea COVID-19 Assay Kits for 10,000 Tests
09.03.21
Applied DNA Launches Linea COVID-19 Selective Genomic Surveillance Mutation Panel to Boost SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection and Tracking Nationally
08.03.21
Applied DNA to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
12
Keiner mit an Bord