 
checkAd

Vanstar Acquires Additional Claims at Eva Project Based on Mag Survey Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

MONTREAL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V - VSR) is pleased to announce that is has completed a high resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Eva and Frida projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The survey at Eva highlights a prominent iron formation that is folded in the north. As a result, the Company has acquired additional prospective claims (see Figure 1 below). At Frida, a number of magnetic anomalies are present along trend between Quebec Precious Metals’ JR Zone and Genius Metals Inc.’s gold Trans-Taïga showing (see Figure 2).

The Company plans to follow up on these results with a field reconnaissance program in this summer. The program will include geological mapping, prospecting, and sampling.

“The magnetic signature of the iron formation on the Eva property is very strong. Folded iron formations in this type of geological setting are often a good host for gold mineralization and we proactively acquired additional claims contiguous the Eva project, enhancing our land position in this area. We are keen to do some follow up exploration once we have completed our interpretation of the geological data to date,” commented JC St-Amour, President and CEO of Vanstar.

Figure 1 Eva High Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey with Additional Claims Highlighted
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13b4bc4c-8bfb-4eea ... 

Figure 2 Frida High Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12851e72-2a15-46ef ...

About the Frida and Eva Properties

The Frida and Eva Properties are located in the James Bay area, Northern Quebec. Radisson is the closest town located 45 km north of the project, which is accessible year-round via the La Grande Rivière airport and the Route de la Baie James. The Matagami-Radisson road runs 30 kilometres west of the Property and summer access is via a jetty at the northern end of Sakami Lake at Km 56 on the Trans-Taïga gravel road located 30 km north of the northern property limit. The properties consist of 107 mining claims with a total surface area of 5,517 hectares and are 100% owned by Vanstar and no NSR royalty (“Net Smelter Return”) is attached to the claims.

Mr. Gilles Laverdière, consultant geologist and qualified person under NI 43-101 has read and approved this press release.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,679 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

SOURCE :

JC St-Amour
President and CEO
+1 (647) 296-9871
jc@vanstarmining.com

www.vanstarmining.com


Vanstar Mining Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vanstar Acquires Additional Claims at Eva Project Based on Mag Survey Results MONTREAL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V - VSR) is pleased to announce that is has completed a high resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Eva and Frida projects located in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
51
Günstig bewerteter Goldexplorer mit 5 Mio+ Unzen und IAMGOLD an Bord !!!