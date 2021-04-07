NEWTOWN, Pa. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately six weeks following its acquisition of Hydrogen Technologies Inc (“HTI”), Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update about the substantial progress and increasing demand for HTI’s patented zero-emissions, hydrogen-based, cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) boiler.



The Company has had ongoing discussions with a roster of potential customers that are large consumers of heat and steam for space heat, hot water, high-quality process steam and high-pressure steam for Combined Heat & Power applications. Steam intensive industries that aim to decarbonize their processes are inquiring about the DCC, including companies focused on basic Chemicals and Petrochemicals as well as Food and Beverage processing. As more corporations sign on to become Net-Zero, analyzing thermal energy requirements becomes an immediate focus for achieving their objectives. The DCC solution allows our customers to fast track their emission reduction targets.