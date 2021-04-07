 
Jericho Energy Ventures Reports Q1-2021 Business Update Growing Demand for its DCC Hydrogen Boiler Across Multiple Industries

NEWTOWN, Pa. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately six weeks following its acquisition of Hydrogen Technologies Inc (“HTI”), Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update about the substantial progress and increasing demand for HTI’s patented zero-emissions, hydrogen-based, cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) boiler.   

The Company has had ongoing discussions with a roster of potential customers that are large consumers of heat and steam for space heat, hot water, high-quality process steam and high-pressure steam for Combined Heat & Power applications. Steam intensive industries that aim to decarbonize their processes are inquiring about the DCC, including companies focused on basic Chemicals and Petrochemicals as well as Food and Beverage processing. As more corporations sign on to become Net-Zero, analyzing thermal energy requirements becomes an immediate focus for achieving their objectives. The DCC solution allows our customers to fast track their emission reduction targets.  

The Food and Beverage industry, in particular, is highly focused on delivering consumers with low Carbon Content products introducing Carbon Labels showing a product’s lifetime carbon footprint. The growing use of so-called Carbon Labels comes as consumers, investors and regulators are increasingly interested in emissions amid rising concern about global warming. Over 57% of the food and beverage processing industries’ carbon emissions come from high utilization of steam for sterilization, disinfecting, reducing microbiological risks in addition to cooking, curing and drying. Reducing their emissions, means reducing their reliance on emissions-based boilers.

The second source of inbound demand has largely come from customers and energy consultants focused on the Power and Utility markets, where the DCC can be utilized to create high-pressure steam for a turbine to run in a Combined Heat and Power plant setting. Hydrogen’s ability to be a store of energy and be separate from the DCC system allows customers to take advantage of favorable power pricing during off-peak hours or when renewable power sources generate excess power supply to produce the hydrogen input fuel – creating a favorable economic proposition.

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
The Plumber & Steamfitters Local 442 Union Supports Jericho Energy Ventures cleanH2steam DCC Boiler
23.03.21
Jericho Energy Ventures Announces UnitBirwelco as Manufacturing Partner for Hydrogen Boiler
11.03.21
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the UK and Ireland
09.03.21
Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Capella Partners as Company’s Senior Technical Advisor

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
4
Jericho Oil buys hydrogen boiler manufacturer HTI