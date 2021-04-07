Silence Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

7 April 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Rothera, will present a company overview followed by Q&A at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14th at 8:45 a.m. EDT / 13:45 BST.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conference.