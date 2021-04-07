Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
Company announcement no. 13/2021 April 7th, 2021
Company announcement
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position
|Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Shares
|Nature of transaction
|Sale
|Trading date
|6 April 2021
|Market in which transaction was executed
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of securities traded
|157,823
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|2,415,577.20
Hans Henrik Thrane
Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
For further information, please contact:
Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00
