Emerging Markets Report On the ATAK

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As regular readers know, we’ve been covering the achievements and execution of the business plan by KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) which is developing and commercializing high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries.

Basically they make weapon systems on the battlefield more effective, which means greater safety for soldiers and more lethal for their foes.

Before we break down on our perspective on these recent events including the opening of an ATAK Centre of Excellence in Canada to handle new business, we want to urge you in the strongest of terms to visit the Company’s astonishing website. This is not some start-up with a shell and a dream.

The technology is simply amazing. Click here to check it out.

Go ahead. We’ll wait.

But this recent piece of news about establishing the ATAK Centre of Excellence in Ottawa is yet another unique and significant step forward for a Company already trusted by major players in the industry of warfare. This new center will enhance integration of the Company’s proprietary technology, and will facilitate customer requirements for integration into the U.S. and NATO’s preeminent battlefield management application known as ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit).

ATAK is defined by the Company as an “Android geospatial and situational awareness system that provides users with a drop-down menu of approved operational applications for shared situational awareness. It is the pre-eminent system used by more than a dozen U.S. government agencies and many NATO allies and partner nations.”

Yep, the Company can name-drop NATO allies as its downline customer prospects.

Compelling as the aforementioned is or may be, we are focused on a quote in the same release from the president and CEO. As you’ll recall in the last release March 16th, 2021, the Company announced that it was officially sponsored by U.S. military authorities to integrate certain of the Company's networked soldier applications into ATAK.

According to KWESST’s CEO, that announcement required action, good action:

"Since then, (the previous press release) we have received many requests from government agencies and defence contractors in Canada and overseas to assist them with integrating their current or new applications into ATAK and providing through-life support," said Jeff MacLeod, KWESST President and CEO. He added that, "We are already engaged with a number of customers and have many others in the queue. As a result, we are ramping up a dedicated practice for this and leveraging our expertise in ATAK integration."

