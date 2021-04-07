 
Versus Systems to Allow Prizing in UK Starting in Q2

globenewswire
07.04.2021   

Adding Europe’s Largest TV Advertising Market Significantly Expands the Reach of Versus’ Prizing Technology

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) today announced that it has added new functionality to its patented Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine to support uses in the United Kingdom, which is the largest television advertising market in Europe, one of the largest interactive gaming markets in the world, and home to the Premier League, the most popular football league in the world. Versus will be partnering with some of its existing content partners to launch in the UK in Q2 of this year.

With a population of over 66 million1, the UK is a global leader in media consumption with 37 million people playing video games2, approximately 20 million subscribers to OTT and streaming services3, and an average of 1.5 million viewers tuning in to each of the 380 Premier League season games in 2018/20194.

By expanding into the UK market, Versus will leverage its gaming and second-screen expertise to provide unique prizing solutions for brands and content partners looking to engage with this audience across multiple screens and live events.

"The UK’s deep penetration of gaming, interactive TV, and streaming services represent tremendous opportunities for content creators and brands that want to add prizing and interactive engagement for their audiences,” said Matthew Pierce, Versus’ CEO. “Adding access to UK is a very natural target for expansion, given our multi-year partnerships with Xcite, Frias, HP, and all of our content and brand partners.”

____________
1 Statista, Total population of the United Kingdom (UK) from 2015 to 2025, 2019-2020
2 The Creative Industries Council, 2018
3 Statista, Estimated number of unique subscribers to OTT SVOD services in Europe in 2018, by country, 2018
4 TopMedia, 2020

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps, and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Players, viewers and users can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into mobile, console, and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

