XPO Logistics Accelerates Hiring to Support Growth of Less-Than-Truckload Business in North America

Approximately 750 CDL-A commercial truck driver jobs and 700 dockworker jobs are currently available, including 100 openings for candidates who want to earn pay as a dockworker while training tuition-free for a commercial driving career at XPO. Applicants can search all open positions by location and keyword on XPO’s Careers site, and apply online.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, today announced a new wave of hiring initiatives for its less-than-truckload (LTL) business. The company is recruiting for more than 1,400 positions across North America to meet growing demand for its LTL services, as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.

XPO is one of the largest LTL providers in North America, with 290 service centers and coast-to-coast digital visibility into more than 17 billion pounds of freight picked up and delivered by its drivers each year. The company is seeing increased LTL activity from several sources, including an improvement in the industrial economy and the rapid growth of e-commerce, which is driving more retail shipments to LTL carriers.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud that our LTL operations are a strong source of jobs creation, and that our customers will have this additional support. We look forward to welcoming over 1,400 new team members – and more after that as the year progresses.”

The company offers qualified applicants a strong total compensation package that includes:

Competitive pay and benefits, with benefits starting on day one of employment

Training and technology that enhances job satisfaction

A safe, inclusive and supportive workplace

An accelerated path for hourly workers to reach top pay rate, merit increases, performance rewards and flexible shifts

The potential for dockworkers to train tuition-free for a CDL-A license

Tuition reimbursement for recent CDL-A driver school graduates

The ability to explore career paths within the company

XPO recently honored 230 of its LTL drivers for accident-free achievements of one, two or three million miles in 2020. The company tracks LTL performance as part of its Road to Zero safety program. On average, it takes a driver approximately a decade of safe driving to achieve one million miles without an accident.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .