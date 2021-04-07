Xebec Welcomes Ms. Karen Nielsen to Board of Directors

Ms. Nielsen was formerly the Chief Development Officer at Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSX: VII), an energy producer dedicated to stakeholder service, responsible development and generating strong returns. She is also a non-executive lead director at Crew Energy (TSX: CR), a light oil and natural gas producer operating and based in Western Canada.

“Having spent the majority of my career in the traditional oil and gas space, I am excited to be joining Xebec as we look towards the next chapter of energy. Decarbonization of our energy sources has come to the forefront of our minds as we look to address climate change. I believe Xebec will play a key role in this as a world leading renewable gas player and that we will pave a better future for generations to come,” stated Karen Nielsen.

Ms. Nielsen brings decades of expertise in the oil and gas sector with positions in operations, business development, engineering and finance. She held positions as Senior Vice President and General Manager at ATCO Power Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X), Vice President of Operations at ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE: ARX) and both Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: BIR).

“I am excited to be welcoming Karen to Xebec’s Board. She brings a strong background in energy in a time where the transition towards lower carbon energy sources is accelerating. Xebec is playing an important role in providing cleantech solutions for reducing emissions in the broader energy sector. I look forward to Karen’s contributions as she brings forth new ideas and insight into the energy transition,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Related links:

https://www.xebecinc.com

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations for Xebec

Victor Henriquez, Senior Partner

victor@publicsc.com

+1 514.377.1102

Investor Relations:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations

bchow@xebecinc.com

+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industry applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with five manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and four sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.