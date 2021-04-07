 
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Premium Content Partnership with ESPAT TV

Partnership to produce premium gaming and esports content leveraging Enthusiast Gaming’s content distribution capabilities, especially in streaming and social video, across integrated platform of digital assets

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX:EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF) (FSE:2AV), the largest gaming media platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, is pleased to announce it has signed an integrated and strategic partnership deal with ESPAT TV. ESPAT TV will leverage Enthusiast Gaming’s reach into the GenZ and Millennial demographics, utilizing the Company’s integrated platform of fan communities to engage with a wider audience.

Globally networked and inspired by gaming culture, design, creativity and storytelling, ESPAT TV’s Creative Collective, which consists of Ridley Scott Creative Group, Petrol, PRG, and Movers & Shakers, has produced work across the globe partnering with publishers, brands, live events, and advertising agencies alike.

“ESPAT TV is a strong producer of gaming and entertainment content across multiple distribution channels, and we are thrilled to enter into such a like-minded partnership that brings new storytelling possibilities to our platform of fan communities,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "With the unique advantage provided by this Creative Collective, we aim to further the production of premium gaming content across social-video and entertainment platforms."

“Partnering with Enthusiast Gaming is an amazing opportunity, and we are excited to produce cutting edge content. We share the same creative vision and always put the gaming community first. This partnership is about growth, aligning with the largest gaming community in North America. ESPAT TV team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the ESPAT TV name synonymous with first-class storytelling, entertainment, and narratives,” said Dante Simpson, CEO of ESPAT TV.

"We're thrilled to come together with Enthusiast Gaming to evolve the space and push the boundaries of what's possible when it comes to world-class content across all streaming and social platforms," said RSA Films Director, Christian Lamb on behalf of ESPAT TV.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the world’s largest media platform of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast Gaming’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate approximately 1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast Gaming’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast Gaming’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

Zeit
22.03.21
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
22.03.21
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Integrated Partnership with TikTok
17.03.21
Enthusiast Gaming to Acquire Icy Veins, Expanding its Owned and Operated Platform

Zeit
23.01.21
11
Bald weltweit die Nummer 1 im Esports Bereich?