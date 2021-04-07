 
Emerging Markets Report The Mushroom Movement

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A short while ago we introduced our readers to Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) which is “focused on finding new ways to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis” and pursuing “the tremendous opportunity to bring a new category of psychoactive and psychedelic treatments to market.”

And while the Company hasn’t issued any news since we last published, significant news in the world of psychedelics and human use has been made. For a Company like Mind Cure Health, positioned at the intersection of psychedelic discovery and human health care, this news could be the beginning of something seismic.

DC Initiative 81, which passed overwhelmingly last fall, just went into effect on March 15. Per the “Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020,” natural psychedelics such as magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline are effectively decriminalized, making arrests for their possession or use the lowest priority for D.C. police.

This is a potentially transformative moment for mushroom use and acceptance. One of the largest municipalities in the country is essentially saying it’s ok to use them. And this movement bodes well for companies entrenched in psychedelic development and acceptance.

It’s simple. Initiatives like this one in D.C. start to take away the spectre of extreme danger and move hearts and minds on reasonable use. Additionally, as with cannabis, legalization in unrestricted states gave fence sitters on the matter a real time case study to see that the relaxation of laws wasn’t making the public crazy or causing an array of other social ills.

This makes it all that more easier to administer psychedelic therapeutics to patients who once viewed mushrooms and other psychedelics through a much different lens.

Remember, Mind Cure’s focus is on three key psychedelic divisions: direct to consumer products, technology with their iSTRYM and Psycollage platforms, and psychedelic research and drug development. They also have a strategic investment in clinics. Leveraging big data and cutting edge technology, MINDCURE is transforming mental health and pain treatment.

And if cannabis is precedent for the advent and acceptance of the amazing mushroom, D.C. is likely just the first of many substantial regulatory walls to fall as Mind Cure prepares its product portfolio for what could soon be an enormous opportunity.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $225,000 by Sandstone Medea, LLC. on behalf of Mind Cure Health, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

