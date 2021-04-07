Nurix Therapeutics Announces Participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET.



The event will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.