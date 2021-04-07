 
Nurix Therapeutics Announces Participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Nurix Therapeutics Announces Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Drugs to Treat Pediatric Cancers
Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentation of NX-1607 Preclinical Data at AACR
Nurix Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Nurix Therapeutics to Participate and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences