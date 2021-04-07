Terns to Present at the 19th Annual Virtual Needham HealthCare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the 19th Annual Virtual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14 at 11:40 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the conference website and on Terns’ website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation.