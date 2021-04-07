 
Terns to Present at the 19th Annual Virtual Needham HealthCare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the 19th Annual Virtual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the conference website and on Terns’ website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients. For more information, please visit www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Mark Vignola
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Cory Tromblee
media@ternspharma.com


