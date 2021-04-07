Green Thumb Industries Expands Independent Governance with Appointment of Swati Mylavarapu to Board of Directors

Mylavarapu brings nearly a decade of experience investing, advising and building mission-driven technology companies. Since 2017, Mylavarapu has served as Founder and Managing Partner of Incite.org, a hybrid incubator and investment fund that combines venture capital, philanthropy, and civic advocacy to accelerate bold ideas and solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. She was an investment partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers from 2015 to 2017. Prior to that, Mylavarapu built the early international efforts for the financial services and digital payments company Square. She also served as National Investment Chair for Pete Buttigieg's 2019-2020 Presidential bid.

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that Swati Mylavarapu has joined its Board of Directors and will serve on the Compensation Committee.

“Swati’s impressive background, stellar credentials and combined experience in technology, innovation, social impact and philanthropy bring a unique and invaluable perspective to our board,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We could not be more excited to add her voice and skillsets to the team.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Green Thumb, whose mission, values and executive team I deeply respect,” said Mylavarapu. “I look forward to making a positive impact for a company that aligns with my principles and prioritizes being good corporate citizens by giving back to communities, creating opportunity and jobs, and advocating for social change.”

Mylavarapu is a trustee for the Rhodes Trust, an educational charity that supports exceptional students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. She is also a board member for Vote.org, which uses technology to simplify political engagement, increase voter turnout, and strengthen American democracy. She previously served on the boards of B Lab and Paid Leave for the U.S.

She has a Master of Philosophy in Economic and Social History from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard. She is a Rhodes Scholar, a Truman Scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Mylavarapu joins the following non-executive Green Thumb board directors: