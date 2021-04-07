 
checkAd

Green Thumb Industries Expands Independent Governance with Appointment of Swati Mylavarapu to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that Swati Mylavarapu has joined its Board of Directors and will serve on the Compensation Committee.

Mylavarapu brings nearly a decade of experience investing, advising and building mission-driven technology companies. Since 2017, Mylavarapu has served as Founder and Managing Partner of Incite.org, a hybrid incubator and investment fund that combines venture capital, philanthropy, and civic advocacy to accelerate bold ideas and solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. She was an investment partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers from 2015 to 2017. Prior to that, Mylavarapu built the early international efforts for the financial services and digital payments company Square.   She also served as National Investment Chair for Pete Buttigieg's 2019-2020 Presidential bid.

“Swati’s impressive background, stellar credentials and combined experience in technology, innovation, social impact and philanthropy bring a unique and invaluable perspective to our board,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We could not be more excited to add her voice and skillsets to the team.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Green Thumb, whose mission, values and executive team I deeply respect,” said Mylavarapu. “I look forward to making a positive impact for a company that aligns with my principles and prioritizes being good corporate citizens by giving back to communities, creating opportunity and jobs, and advocating for social change.”

Mylavarapu is a trustee for the Rhodes Trust, an educational charity that supports exceptional students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. She is also a board member for Vote.org, which uses technology to simplify political engagement, increase voter turnout, and strengthen American democracy. She previously served on the boards of B Lab and Paid Leave for the U.S.

She has a Master of Philosophy in Economic and Social History from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard. She is a Rhodes Scholar, a Truman Scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Mylavarapu joins the following non-executive Green Thumb board directors:

Seite 1 von 3
Green Thumb Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries Expands Independent Governance with Appointment of Swati Mylavarapu to Board of Directors CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
3 Marihuana-Aktien, die Anleger zu Millionären machen könnten
01.04.21
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2021
31.03.21
Green Thumb Industries Responds to Baseless Allegations by Chicago Tribune
30.03.21
Green Thum Industries: Das ist gar nicht gut!
27.03.21
Warum man im Jahr 2021 in Pot Aktien investieren sollte(1) 
26.03.21
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Meadville in Pennsylvania, Its 56th Retail Location in the Nation, on March 31
25.03.21
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Lake in the Hills in Illinois, Its 55th Store in the Nation and McHenry County’s First Cannabis Store, on March 31
24.03.21
Aphria Inc.: Aktie verpasst Chance
23.03.21
Trulieve Cannabis Corp.: Aktie vor den Zahlen
19.03.21
Green Thumb Industries: Gelingt der Aktie der Befreiungsschlag?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
2
Warum man im Jahr 2021 in Pot Aktien investieren sollte
24.12.20
4.532
!! startschuss !! BAYSWATER***NEWS***CAN +18 %***toller Uranplayer_Kurs bei 1,00 CAN$ !!