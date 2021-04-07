Liquidia Corporation To Present At The 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Mr. Damian deGoa, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will provide an overview and update on the company's business during a fireside chat session at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.



The presentation will take place on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1:30 to 2:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and can be accessed via a live webcast on the Liquidia website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the presentation can be accessed for 90 days following the event.