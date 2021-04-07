 
Liquidia Corporation To Present At The 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Mr. Damian deGoa, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will provide an overview and update on the company's business during a fireside chat session at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1:30 to 2:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and can be accessed via a live webcast on the Liquidia website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the presentation can be accessed for 90 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of PAH, and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection. Liquidia Corporation is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information
Investors & Media:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com


Wertpapier


