The Dementia Discovery Fund Significantly Enhances its Neuroscience R&D Expertise to Support its Portfolio

World-recognized experts Dr. Lynne Hughes and Dr. James Summers appointed as Venture Partners

BOSTON and LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), the venture capital fund investing in, and creating, biotech companies pursuing transformational therapeutic approaches for dementias, announces the appointments of Dr. Lynne Hughes and Dr. James Summers as Venture Partners, bringing additional world-leading expertise in neuroscience research and development.

Dr. Jonathan Behr, Partner at The Dementia Discovery Fund, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lynne and Jim to DDF. Both are world-recognized experts in dementia and neuroscience R&D and their considerable expertise reinforces the key differentiation and value proposition of the DDF as we continue to invest in innovative dementia therapeutics and platform companies. Their contribution is expected to be particularly valuable as our portfolio companies mature and advance into clinical-stage development."

Dr. Hughes, said, "I am delighted to join DDF and its experienced team. The firm has been a pioneer in neuroscience investing, funding innovative dementia research and working creatively with entrepreneurs, academics and the industry to design and develop global Alzheimer's disease trials. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help manage and expedite drug development to combat this dreadful disease."

Dr. Summers, said, "I am pleased to join the impressive DDF team and excited to work together with them to achieve the important goal of bringing transformative therapies to patients with dementia."

Dr. Lynne Hughes

Dr. Lynne Hughes brings over 35 years of experience in global clinical research. She has been involved, to some extent, in the development of most neurology products over the past 20 years on the global markets. She joins DDF from IQVIA, (formerly Quintiles and IMS Health, Inc.), a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services, where she worked for 22 years and recently retired as Vice President and Global Head, Medical & Therapeutic Strategy, Neurology.

